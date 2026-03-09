Rams agree to three-year deal with former Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
- The Rams agreed to a three-year deal with cornerback Jaylen Watson, a Super Bowl-winning veteran from the Kansas City Chiefs.
- Watson is reunited with cornerback Trent McDuffie as the Rams rapidly reshape their secondary with proven talent as they aim to win a Super Bowl.
The Rams’ remodeled secondary will have a heavy Kansas City Chiefs influence.
A week after trading for cornerback Trent McDuffie, the Rams on Monday agreed to terms with cornerback Jaylen Watson, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The person requested anonymity because deals cannot become official until Wednesday.
Watson’s deal with the Rams is for three years and includes $34 million in guarantees, NFL Media reported.
Follow NFL free agency, starting with the ‘legal tampering’ period that began Monday morning. Super Bowl XL MVP Kenneth Walker III will sign with the Chiefs. The Colts re-sign WR Alec Pierce.
Watson and McDuffie, who on Sunday agreed to terms on an extension that reportedly includes $100 million in guarantees, won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs.
Watson, 27, has three career interceptions, including two last season. Watson, 6-feet, 2-inches and 197 pounds, played at Ventura College for two seasons before transferring to Washington State. The Chiefs selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 draft.
The Rams have made several moves involving the secondary. In January, safety Quentin Lake received a three-year extension that includes $25 million in guarantees. They traded the 29th pick in this year’s draft and other picks this year and next for McDuffie, and also agreed to terms with safety Kam Curl on a three-year extension that includes about $24 million in guarantees.
Cornerbacks Cobie Durant, Roger McCreary, Ahkello Witherspoon and Derion Kendrick are pending free agents.
The Rams have until May to determine whether to exercise a fifth-year option on cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr., a 2023 first-round pick by the Washington Commanders who the Rams claimed off waivers in 2024.
All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, acquired by the Rams in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, agrees to a four-year contract worth $124 million