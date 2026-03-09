Rams agree to three-year deal with former Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson

Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson is joining the Rams on reported three-year deal.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Rams’ remodeled secondary will have a heavy Kansas City Chiefs influence.

A week after trading for cornerback Trent McDuffie, the Rams on Monday agreed to terms with cornerback Jaylen Watson, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The person requested anonymity because deals cannot become official until Wednesday.

Watson’s deal with the Rams is for three years and includes $34 million in guarantees, NFL Media reported.

Advertisement

Live NFL free agency tracker: Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III to sign with Chiefs Follow NFL free agency, starting with the ‘legal tampering’ period that began Monday morning. Super Bowl XL MVP Kenneth Walker III will sign with the Chiefs. The Colts re-sign WR Alec Pierce.

Watson and McDuffie, who on Sunday agreed to terms on an extension that reportedly includes $100 million in guarantees, won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs.

Watson, 27, has three career interceptions, including two last season. Watson, 6-feet, 2-inches and 197 pounds, played at Ventura College for two seasons before transferring to Washington State. The Chiefs selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 draft.

The Rams have made several moves involving the secondary. In January, safety Quentin Lake received a three-year extension that includes $25 million in guarantees. They traded the 29th pick in this year’s draft and other picks this year and next for McDuffie, and also agreed to terms with safety Kam Curl on a three-year extension that includes about $24 million in guarantees.

Advertisement

Cornerbacks Cobie Durant, Roger McCreary, Ahkello Witherspoon and Derion Kendrick are pending free agents.

The Rams have until May to determine whether to exercise a fifth-year option on cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr., a 2023 first-round pick by the Washington Commanders who the Rams claimed off waivers in 2024.