Kickoff time set for Rams’ season opener against 49ers in Australia

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his teammates will kickoff the upcoming NFL season against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The date and kickoff time for the Rams’ season opener in Australia is set.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that the Rams will play the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground at 10:35 a.m. Australian Eastern Time. Because of the time difference, fans in the United States will see the game on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 5:35 p.m. PST.

The league did not announce a broadcast or streaming partner.

It will be the first regular-season NFL game to be played in Australia, where the Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles hold global marketing rights.

Advertisement

According to the NFL, “hospitality packages” will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster on April 6, tickets on April 7.

The Rams, who advanced to the NFC championship game last season, are expected to be a favorite to play in Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams have added cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to a roster that includes quarterback Matthew Stafford — the reigning NFL most valuable player — receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams and edge rusher Jared Verse among others.

Advertisement

Also on Wednesday, the Rams announced that they re-signed running back Ronnie Rivers to a one-year contract.

Rivers, 27, has been a dependable backup and special teams contributor during his four seasons with the Rams. Last season, he played in 11 games and rushed for 46 yards in nine carries.