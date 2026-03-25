Advertisement
Rams

Kickoff time set for Rams’ season opener against 49ers in Australia

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford leads teammates onto the field before the NFC championship game on Jan. 25.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his teammates will kickoff the upcoming NFL season against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia.
(Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

The date and kickoff time for the Ramsseason opener in Australia is set.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that the Rams will play the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground at 10:35 a.m. Australian Eastern Time. Because of the time difference, fans in the United States will see the game on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 5:35 p.m. PST.

The league did not announce a broadcast or streaming partner.

It will be the first regular-season NFL game to be played in Australia, where the Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles hold global marketing rights.

Advertisement
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts during the second half.

Sports

Sam Farmer’s NFL mock draft 1.0: Tom Brady’s Raiders won’t pass on a quarterback

Fernando Mendoza is poised to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, but there’s a prime class of edge rushers set to make their mark as well.

According to the NFL, “hospitality packages” will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster on April 6, tickets on April 7.

The Rams, who advanced to the NFC championship game last season, are expected to be a favorite to play in Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams have added cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to a roster that includes quarterback Matthew Stafford — the reigning NFL most valuable player — receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams and edge rusher Jared Verse among others.

Advertisement

Also on Wednesday, the Rams announced that they re-signed running back Ronnie Rivers to a one-year contract.

Rivers, 27, has been a dependable backup and special teams contributor during his four seasons with the Rams. Last season, he played in 11 games and rushed for 46 yards in nine carries.

More to Read

RamsSports

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement