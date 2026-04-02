Rams weigh future with Puka Nacua amid rehab, legal trouble

Washington wide receiver Puka Nacua scores a 65-yard touchdown against Arizona in November 2020. (Abbie Parr / Getty Images)

Rams coach Sean McVay, West Coast area scout Vito Gonella and director of scouting strategy James Gladstone identified Nacua as a must-have addition to a team coming off a horrendous 2022 Super Bowl hangover.

The Rams had star Cooper Kupp and veterans Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell on the roster but McVay, general manager Les Snead and Rams personnel executives and assistants collectively were searching for a player who matched the toughness, competitiveness and mindset of former Rams receiver Robert Woods.

Their scouting led them to Nacua, an under-the-radar prospect who played college football at Washington and Brigham Young.

Rams Rams star receiver Puka Nacua in rehab after multiple off-field incidents Rams star Puka Nacua has voluntarily checked himself into a rehabilitation facility amid allegations in a civil lawsuit that he bit a woman on New Year’s Eve.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua celebrates after making a 44-yard catch against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship game in January. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

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Nacua has been one of Stafford’s top targets throughout his career.

As a rookie in 2023, Nacua caught 105 passes on 160 targets but had a league-worst 13 drops, according to Profootballreference.com.

During the 2024 season, he caught 79 passes on 106 targets, with one drop. Last season, he caught a league-best 129 passes on 166 targets, dropping just four passes.

Nacua said his focus last season was to reduce the number of balls he dropped, and he delivered even when it required acrobatic moves to pull in catches with one hand.

“I really do feel confident that I can catch any ball that comes my way,” he said in January.

During last season, Nacua earned All-Pro honors and was a finalist for NFL offensive player of the year. His 1,715 yards receiving ranked second behind Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 1,793.

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“He brings a ton of energy to our team,” Stafford said last season. “He plays the game the way we all want to with passion, energy and toughness.”