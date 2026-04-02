Rams weigh future with Puka Nacua amid rehab, legal trouble

The Rams had star Cooper Kupp and veterans Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell on the roster but McVay, general manager Les Snead and Rams personnel executives and assistants collectively were searching for a player who matched the toughness, competitiveness and mindset of former Rams receiver Robert Woods.
Their scouting led them to Nacua, an under-the-radar prospect who played college football at Washington and Brigham Young.
Sean McVay hopes Puka Nacua will “learn and grow” in the wake of a woman filing a lawsuit against the wide receiver as the Rams consider a contract extension.
During last season, Nacua earned All-Pro honors and was a finalist for NFL offensive player of the year. His 1,715 yards receiving ranked second behind Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 1,793.
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“He brings a ton of energy to our team,” Stafford said last season. “He plays the game the way we all want to with passion, energy and toughness.”
3
How much money is on the line right now for Nacua?
Nacua is one of four Rams 2023 draft picks eligible for an extension this offseason. The Rams anticipated these expenses and adjusted spending to put themselves in position to lock in their top relatively young talent.
Last March, Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase received an extension that included $109.8 million in guarantees and gave him an average annual salary of $40.3 million, according to Overthecap.com.
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Before considering any off-field issues, Nacua was expected to at least match if not surpass Chase’s extension.
During similar situations in the past, the Rams awarded then record-breaking extensions to defensive lineman Aaron Donald, running back Todd Gurley and quarterback Jared Goff.
4
What are Nacua’s off-field issues?
Last week, a woman filed a civil lawsuit against Nacua, alleging that on New Year’s Eve he made an antisemitic statement during a group dinner and later bit her shoulder. Nacua’s attorney told The Times before the lawsuit was filed that Nacua “denies these allegations in the strongest possible terms,” and that Nacua would “pursue all available legal remedies in response to these false and damaging statements.”
During a livestream in December, Nacua criticized NFL officials and made a gesture regarded as antisemitic. Nacua apologized, and the Rams and the NFL issued statements condemning antisemitism and discrimination. But after the Rams’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Nacua criticized officials in a social media post from the locker room. The NFL fined him $25,000.
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“The play on the field is amazing, and then with what the play has dictated and determined there is a responsibility in terms of representing all things not exclusive to just that,” McVay said Monday when asked about Nacua. “He knows that, those are expectations and we are hopeful that ... this will be an opportunity for him to learn and grow, and we are hopeful that he’s a Ram for a really long time.
“But he understands what the responsibility is, not exclusive to just the production on the field.”
In a statement to The Times on Wednesday, Levi McCathern said Nacua “voluntarily entered a private facility to focus on his health, personal growth, and overall development — and I’m really proud of him for doing that ahead of his upcoming season.
“He is committed to using this time constructively so that he can return in the best possible position — both personally and professionally — to continue contributing to his team and the game he loves.”
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The Rams are scheduled to begin offseason workouts on April 20. In the statement McCathern said that Nacua would complete the program in time to participate in Rams organized team activities.
“Puka is deeply grateful for the support he has received from his family, friends, Coach McVay, and his teammates,” McCathern said. “It is unfortunate that a trivial lawsuit has drawn attention to him during a time when he is committed to becoming a better person. I am excited to see what the future holds for this exceptionally talented young man.”
The next hearing in the civil lawsuit Nacua is contesting is scheduled on Aug. 3.
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