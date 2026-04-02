Advertisement
Rams

Rams weigh future with Puka Nacua amid rehab, legal trouble

Puka Nacua stands on the field during a win over the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium in December.
Puka Nacua stands on the field during a win over the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium in December. Nacua’s attorney announced Wednesday that the Rams wide receiver entered rehab last month.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
1

Puka Nacua shattered Rams rookie records after the wide receiver was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Nacua became known for his infectious enthusiasm and ability to catch almost anything Rams MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford threw his way.

Now Nacua, 24, finds himself at a crossroads, with his NFL production suggesting he’s in line to sign a massive contract extension but his off-field issues raising questions about whether the Rams would be better off trading him. His attorney confirmed on Wednesday that Nacua began receiving treatment at a rehabilitation care facility in March.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Nacua’s rise and latest challenges:

2

Why is Nacua important to the Rams?

Washington wide receiver Puka Nacua scores a 65-yard touchdown against Arizona in November 2020.
(Abbie Parr / Getty Images)

Rams coach Sean McVay, West Coast area scout Vito Gonella and director of scouting strategy James Gladstone identified Nacua as a must-have addition to a team coming off a horrendous 2022 Super Bowl hangover.

The Rams had star Cooper Kupp and veterans Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell on the roster but McVay, general manager Les Snead and Rams personnel executives and assistants collectively were searching for a player who matched the toughness, competitiveness and mindset of former Rams receiver Robert Woods.

Their scouting led them to Nacua, an under-the-radar prospect who played college football at Washington and Brigham Young.

Charlotte, NC January 10, 2026 - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Rams

Rams star receiver Puka Nacua in rehab after multiple off-field incidents

Rams star Puka Nacua has voluntarily checked himself into a rehabilitation facility amid allegations in a civil lawsuit that he bit a woman on New Year’s Eve.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua celebrates after making a 44-yard catch against the Seattle Seahawks.
Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua celebrates after making a 44-yard catch against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship game in January.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Nacua has been one of Stafford’s top targets throughout his career.

As a rookie in 2023, Nacua caught 105 passes on 160 targets but had a league-worst 13 drops, according to Profootballreference.com.

During the 2024 season, he caught 79 passes on 106 targets, with one drop. Last season, he caught a league-best 129 passes on 166 targets, dropping just four passes.

Nacua said his focus last season was to reduce the number of balls he dropped, and he delivered even when it required acrobatic moves to pull in catches with one hand.

“I really do feel confident that I can catch any ball that comes my way,” he said in January.

Charlotte, NC January 10, 2026 - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Rams

Sean McVay hoping Puka Nacua will ‘learn and grow’ after off-field incidents

Sean McVay hopes Puka Nacua will “learn and grow” in the wake of a woman filing a lawsuit against the wide receiver as the Rams consider a contract extension.

During last season, Nacua earned All-Pro honors and was a finalist for NFL offensive player of the year. His 1,715 yards receiving ranked second behind Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 1,793.

Advertisement

“He brings a ton of energy to our team,” Stafford said last season. “He plays the game the way we all want to with passion, energy and toughness.”

3

How much money is on the line right now for Nacua?

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua celebrates during a win over the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium in December.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Nacua is one of four Rams 2023 draft picks eligible for an extension this offseason. The Rams anticipated these expenses and adjusted spending to put themselves in position to lock in their top relatively young talent.

Nacua earned about $1.1 million in 2025 and is scheduled to carry a salary-cap number of $5.7 million next season. But with his performance during the past three years, Nacua is positioned to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid — if not the highest-paid — players at his position.

Last March, Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase received an extension that included $109.8 million in guarantees and gave him an average annual salary of $40.3 million, according to Overthecap.com.

Advertisement

Before considering any off-field issues, Nacua was expected to at least match if not surpass Chase’s extension.

During similar situations in the past, the Rams awarded then record-breaking extensions to defensive lineman Aaron Donald, running back Todd Gurley and quarterback Jared Goff.

4

What are Nacua’s off-field issues?

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua warms up before a playoff game against the Carolina Panthers in January.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Last week, a woman filed a civil lawsuit against Nacua, alleging that on New Year’s Eve he made an antisemitic statement during a group dinner and later bit her shoulder. Nacua’s attorney told The Times before the lawsuit was filed that Nacua “denies these allegations in the strongest possible terms,” and that Nacua would “pursue all available legal remedies in response to these false and damaging statements.”

During a livestream in December, Nacua criticized NFL officials and made a gesture regarded as antisemitic. Nacua apologized, and the Rams and the NFL issued statements condemning antisemitism and discrimination. But after the Rams’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Nacua criticized officials in a social media post from the locker room. The NFL fined him $25,000.

Advertisement

“The play on the field is amazing, and then with what the play has dictated and determined there is a responsibility in terms of representing all things not exclusive to just that,” McVay said Monday when asked about Nacua. “He knows that, those are expectations and we are hopeful that ... this will be an opportunity for him to learn and grow, and we are hopeful that he’s a Ram for a really long time.

“But he understands what the responsibility is, not exclusive to just the production on the field.”

Los Angeles Rams' Puka Nacua arrives before football's NFL Honors award show in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026.

Sports

Puka Nacua denies woman’s claim that he made antisemitic comment, but says biting her was ‘horseplay’

This is the second time Rams standout wide receiver Puka Nacua has been accused of making antisemitic comments. He denied the latest charge through his attorney.

Snead described Nacua as a “young man, becoming,” who is “continuing to evolve” as a person and player.

“You need to be on your Ps and Qs in both categories,” Snead said, “both variables, right, to earn that type of contract.”

Tony Pastoors, the Rams’ chief operating officer, said “everything gets weighed” in the process.

Advertisement

“It isn’t just, ‘OK, turn it on on Sundays and make decisions from there,’” Pastoors said. “We have to take in every data point we can.”

5

What’s next for Nacua?

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua stands on the field before a game against the Detroit Lions in December.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Nacua’s attorney confirmed he entered a rehabilitation care facility in March.

In a statement to The Times on Wednesday, Levi McCathern said Nacua “voluntarily entered a private facility to focus on his health, personal growth, and overall development — and I’m really proud of him for doing that ahead of his upcoming season.

Nacua lawsuit

Document: Civil complaint against Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua

“He is committed to using this time constructively so that he can return in the best possible position — both personally and professionally — to continue contributing to his team and the game he loves.”

Advertisement

The Rams are scheduled to begin offseason workouts on April 20. In the statement McCathern said that Nacua would complete the program in time to participate in Rams organized team activities.

“Puka is deeply grateful for the support he has received from his family, friends, Coach McVay, and his teammates,” McCathern said. “It is unfortunate that a trivial lawsuit has drawn attention to him during a time when he is committed to becoming a better person. I am excited to see what the future holds for this exceptionally talented young man.”

The next hearing in the civil lawsuit Nacua is contesting is scheduled on Aug. 3.
RamsSports

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement