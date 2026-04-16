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Rams unveil new uniforms, replacing their bone-color jerseys and adopting new accents

The Rams unveiled new uniforms on Thursday that feature blue jerseys and yellow accents.
The Rams unveiled new uniforms on Thursday, including minor changes to logos.
(Rams)
By Gary Klein
Staff Writer Follow
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The Rams’ bone-colored uniforms have been sent to the graveyard.

In a release on Thursday, the team unveiled updated Royal Blue and white uniforms and announced subtle changes to logos as part of what the Rams described as “a refined brand and uniform refresh.”

Matthew Stafford shows off the Rams' new white uniforms with yellow and blue accents on the sleeves.
Matthew Stafford shows off the Rams’ new white uniforms released on Thursday.
(Brevin Townsell / Rams)

Later this year, according to the release, the Rams will announce two alternate uniforms to go along with the revamped Royal Blue and white ensembles and the black “Midnite Mode” rivalry uniform they debuted last season in a game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.

But the team “removed the ‘Bone’ uniform from the rotation,” the release said.

The Rams also made other subtle changes. The “LA” monogram no longer includes gradient coloring. The Rams head logo has been “enhanced to appear bolder and tougher for a fiercer expression, and the horn features a sharper, more defined point,” the release said.

The Rams, with reigning NFL most valuable player Matthew Stafford at quarterback, are expected to be a favorite to play in Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium.

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The team begins voluntary offseason workouts on Monday in Woodland Hills, and has the No. 13 pick in the NFL draft, which begins Thursday in Pittsburgh.

A detailed look at the Rams' new white uniform sleeve with blue and gold accents.
(Ryan Hadji / Rams)
A detailed look at the Rams' new blue uniform sleeve with yellow accents.
(Ryan Hadji / Rams)

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Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

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