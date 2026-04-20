Puka Nacua taking part in Rams’ offseason program after rehab stint

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers in November.

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Rams All-Pro receiver Puka Nacua was present on Monday when the Rams began voluntary offseason workouts at their Woodland Hills training facility.

Nacua, who entered a rehabilitation facility in March, was not among players scheduled to speak with reporters at the outset of the Rams program, which includes three phases and ends in June.

Coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead are scheduled to speak with reporters on Tuesday during a news conference as a lead-in to the NFL draft, which begins Thursday in Pittsburgh.

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The Rams, who have the No. 13 pick in the draft, are regarded as a favorite to play in Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in February.

But they will need Nacua to make that kind of run.

Nacua, 24, was involved in a string of off-the-field situations the last few months, including an alleged biting incident that led to a civil lawsuit.

Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions last season. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and he is eligible for an extension that could equal or surpass the deal Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba recently signed that includes $120 million in guarantees.

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