Puka Nacua taking part in Rams’ offseason program after rehab stint
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- Puka Nacua is taking part in Rams’ voluntary offseason workouts after entering rehab in March following an accusation he bit a woman on New Year’s Eve.
- The All-Pro led the NFL with 129 receptions last season and is vital to the Rams’ championship aspirations for Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in February.
- Nacua is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is eligible for a lucrative extension that could rival or exceed the $120 million guaranteed Jaxon Smith-Njigba just secured with Seattle.
Rams All-Pro receiver Puka Nacua was present on Monday when the Rams began voluntary offseason workouts at their Woodland Hills training facility.
Nacua, who entered a rehabilitation facility in March, was not among players scheduled to speak with reporters at the outset of the Rams program, which includes three phases and ends in June.
Coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead are scheduled to speak with reporters on Tuesday during a news conference as a lead-in to the NFL draft, which begins Thursday in Pittsburgh.
Reporters who cover their teams on a daily basis predict how the first round of the 2026 NFL draft will unfold in The Times’ beat writers’ mock draft.
The Rams, who have the No. 13 pick in the draft, are regarded as a favorite to play in Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in February.
But they will need Nacua to make that kind of run.
Nacua, 24, was involved in a string of off-the-field situations the last few months, including an alleged biting incident that led to a civil lawsuit.
Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions last season. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and he is eligible for an extension that could equal or surpass the deal Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba recently signed that includes $120 million in guarantees.
Everything you need to know about Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, who is in rehab in the wake of being accused of biting a woman on New Year’s Eve.