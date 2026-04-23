Rams take Ty Simpson as their Matthew Stafford heir apparent at QB in draft stunner
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- The Rams selected Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick, positioning him as Matthew Stafford’s heir apparent despite the team’s immediate Super Bowl aspirations.
- Simpson started only 15 games for Alabama but threw for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns, impressing coach Sean McVay enough to develop him into a future starter.
- After acquiring All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie and reaching the NFC championship, the Rams are positioned as Super Bowl favorites while preparing for life after the 38-year-old Stafford.
The Rams have a roster that is Super Bowl ready.
So on Thursday, with the 13th pick in the NFL draft, the Rams looked beyond the Matthew Stafford era to the future.
The Rams selected Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, making him the heir apparent to the reigning NFL most valuable player.
Simpson started only 15 games at Alabama, but that was enough for coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead to determine that he could be developed into an eventual starter.
The Las Vegas Raiders select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick and the Rams take QB Ty Simpson at No. 13. The draft is in progress.
Stafford, 38, and the Rams are expected to work out an adjustment to his contract for this season, but whether Stafford intends to play beyond 2026 is unknown.
Last season, as a fourth-year junior, Simpson passed for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns while leading the Crimson Tide to an 11-4 record.
He is the first quarterback drafted in the first round by the Rams since 2016, when they traded up a record 14 spots to pick Jared Goff with the No. 1 pick.
Fourth-year pro Stetson Bennett is the only other quarterback on the Rams roster. Free agent Jimmy Garoppolo, Stafford’s backup the last two seasons, is mulling retirement, according to McVay and Snead.
After advancing to the NFC championship game last season, and then fortifying the roster by trading for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, the Rams are expected to be a favorite to play in Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium.