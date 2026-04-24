Rams 2026 NFL draft: A close look at their picks so far

Rams quarterback Ty Simpson speaks during a news conference on Friday. (Caroline Brehman / Associated Press)

6 feet 1, 211 pounds | Alabama | Round 1, Pick 13

Notable: Simpson is the first quarterback drafted in the first round by the Rams since 2016, when they selected Jared Goff with the No. 1 pick.

Last season: Simpson, a fourth-year junior, passed for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns while leading the Crimson Tide to an 11-4 record.

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Why the Rams drafted him: Quarterback Matthew Stafford, the reigning NFL most valuable player, is 38 years old. So the Rams are looking beyond this season, when they are expected to be a favorite to play in Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium. Simpson will have the luxury of being tutored by coach Sean McVay while sitting behind Stafford.