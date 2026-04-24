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Rams 2026 NFL draft: A close look at their picks so far

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected 13th overall in the NFL draft on Thursday.
(Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Staff Writer Follow
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Here’s a breakdown of who the Rams have selected so far in the 2026 NFL draft.

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Ty Simpson | Quarterback

Rams quarterback Ty Simpson speaks during a news conference on Friday.
(Caroline Brehman / Associated Press)

6 feet 1, 211 pounds | Alabama | Round 1, Pick 13

Notable: Simpson is the first quarterback drafted in the first round by the Rams since 2016, when they selected Jared Goff with the No. 1 pick.

Last season: Simpson, a fourth-year junior, passed for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns while leading the Crimson Tide to an 11-4 record.

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Why the Rams drafted him: Quarterback Matthew Stafford, the reigning NFL most valuable player, is 38 years old. So the Rams are looking beyond this season, when they are expected to be a favorite to play in Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium. Simpson will have the luxury of being tutored by coach Sean McVay while sitting behind Stafford.

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Max Klare | Tight end

Ohio State tight end Max Klare speaks during a new conference at the NFL scouting combine in February.
(Eric Gay / Associated Press)

6 feet 4, 246 pounds | Ohio State | Round 2, Pick 61

Notable: Klare began his career at Purdue and played three seasons for the Boilermakers before transferring to Ohio State.

Last season: Klare caught 43 passes for 448 yards and two touchdowns for the Buckeyes, who finished 12-2.

Why the Rams drafted him: McVay at times used a tight-end heavy offense during the latter part of last season, so the Rams need reinforcements for a position group that includes veteran Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen and Terrance Ferguson. Higbee is at the far end of his career and Parkinson is in the final year of his contract, and none of his salary is guaranteed, according to Overthecap.com.
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Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

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