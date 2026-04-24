Rams first-round pick Ty Simpson aiming to ‘have a long career like Matthew’

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Quarterback Ty Simpson arrived in Los Angeles on Friday — and the Rams’ first-round draft pick sounded as if he couldn’t wait to start learning from coach Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford.

“The best head coach in the league, the best quarterback in the league, the best ... franchise in the league — it’s a perfect situation,” Simpson said during a news conference at the Rams’ draft headquarters in Inglewood.

How the situation plays out — short and long term — remains to be seen.

Stafford, 38, will enter his 18th NFL season as the reigning NFL most valuable player.

With free agent Jimmy Garoppolo mulling retirement, McVay said Thursday night that Simpson would compete with Stetson Bennett to be Stafford’s backup.

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The Rams used the 13th pick to select Simpson, 23, who started 15 games for Alabama.

McVay said that he had informed Stafford that the Rams would select Simpson.

“He was great,” McVay said of Stafford’s reaction. “He’s a stud. He’s always first class in every sense of the word.”

But McVay and general manager Les Snead were not their typically ebullient selves when discussing Simpson during their Thursday night news conference. Some observers perceived that as a break in what is regarded as one of the NFL’s best coach-general manager partnerships.

On Friday, Snead said in an interview with ESPN radio that he and McVay work “in lockstep.”

So their muted reactions Thursday might have been out of sensitivity, warranted or not, to not upset Stafford after drafting his heir apparent in the first round. McVay took pains to remind that the Rams are Stafford’s team, seemingly to not offend the Rams’ most important player.

After last year’s draft day trade with the Atlanta Falcons, the Rams went into the offseason with two first-round picks — their own at No. 29 and the one acquired from the Falcons at 13.

Ty Simpson poses for a photo with his family during a news conference in Inglewood on Friday. (Caroline Brehman / Associated Press)

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In March, the Rams used the 29th pick in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, so perhaps the 13th pick was regarded as a luxury.

They spent it on a player who was at Alabama for four seasons, but started only one.

Snead acknowledged that as Simpson pondered whether to remain at Alabama or make himself available for the draft, Snead spoke with Simpson’s father, Jason, who like Snead played college football in the Southeastern Conference and is now the coach at Tennessee Martin. Snead said it was in the role similar to the NFL’s College Advisory Committee, which evaluates prospects and lets them know in what round, if any, that they might be selected. Snead reportedly told Jason Simpson his son was first-round caliber.

“You try to get across it’s not about where you get drafted,” Snead said Thursday night. “It’s more about where you go and what situation you go and what you do with that opportunity after.”

A few months later, the Rams drafted Simpson, who was upbeat as he met with reporters, while his parents and his brother and sister sat nearby.

VIDEO | 01:38 Rams draft quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13 overall Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied!

The Rams drafted Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft in Pittsburgh.

Simpson, who passed for 28 touchdowns, with five interceptions last season, was in Southern California last January when Alabama lost to Indiana in the Rose Bowl. The Crimson Tide did a walkthrough at SoFi Stadium.

Now he will begin his NFL career there.

“I’m, I guess, like a redneck in Southern California,” he joked. “So we’ll see how that goes. But I’m super excited to be here. This is a great place, with great people and I can’t wait to get started.”

Simpson said that Rams safety Quentin Lake had texted him. He also received a social media message from Stafford’s wife, Kelly, inviting him and his family to reach out if they need anything.

“Can’t wait to talk to Matthew,” said Simpson, who characterized the veteran as “an assassin” on the field. “I’m super excited because I just want to pick his brain about everything.”

Simpson met with McVay on Friday.

“He’s got the juice, man,” Simpson said, “like that dude ... he’s a fireball.”

Simpson said he benefited from the years he spent at Alabama before he got his opportunity to play last season.

“The years that I sat were ... probably more important,” he said, “because I had to learn how to practice. I had to learn how to study when I wasn’t playing because I didn’t know when that time was going to come.

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“And so whenever that time did come — it was this year — I made the most of it.”

Now he is ready for the next phase of his career.

He said his faith was his foundation, and that he aspires to be “not only be the best football player I can be,” but also a better teammate and person.

“I want people to come into the locker room and smile, knowing that ‘Hey, Ty’s here,’” he said. “I want to lead, influence people and I think at the quarterback position that’s what you need to do.”

His immediate goal is modest.

“My plan is just to get better each and every day,” he said, “so, eventually, I have a long career like Matthew.”