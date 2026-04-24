Rams’ Sean McVay and Les Snead have reason to smile after Day 2 of NFL draft

Ohio State tight end Max Klare runs against UCLA in November. Klare was selected 61st overall by the Rams in the NFL draft.

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Sean McVay and Les Snead returned to form on Friday.

A day after their uncharacteristically subdued news conference in the wake of selecting quarterback Ty Simpson with the No. 13 overall pick in the NFL draft, the Rams’ coach and general manager smiled. They joked. They looked and sounded like one of the NFL’s most successful pair of decision-makers.

But mostly they tamped down speculation about a rift in their partnership. McVay also explained the reason for his “grumpy” demeanor the previous night.

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After selecting Ohio State tight end Max Klare in the second round and Missouri offensive lineman Keagen Trost in the third, McVay bounded into Friday’s news conference and quipped, “What do you guys think? Am I angry right now?”

McVay doubled down on comments Snead made during a radio interview on Friday morning, during which Snead said they worked in “lockstep” when making decisions.

“The one thing that would never be doubted is we couldn’t be any more in lockstep in every decision that we make,” McVay said, adding. “Couldn’t be more excited about us continuing to lead together.

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“But every decision we make is collective and collaborative ... this is my buddy right here.”

McVay said his demeanor Thursday was not a reflection of how he felt about Simpson, but how he feels about starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, the reigning NFL most valuable player who is preparing for his 18th season.

Rams general manager Les Snead, left, and coach Sean McVay are all smiles after Day 2 of the 2026 NFL draft on Friday. (Gary Klein / Los Angeles Times)

“Couldn’t be more excited about being able to add [Simpson],” he said, “but also understanding of how much I love Matthew Stafford, how respectful you want to always be to just the way things can be interpreted.”

The Rams are Stafford’s team, McVay said. And Simpson will benefit from studying under him.

“What a blessing it is for him to be able to learn from Matthew, to be able to come into this atmosphere and environment,” McVay said. “But whenever the time comes for him to get an opportunity to be Matthew’s successor, it will be on Matthew’s terms, and I think that’s what the important thing was.”

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In Simpson, Klare and Trost, the Rams have added three offensive players to a team that is expected to be a favorite to play in Super Bowl LXI in February at SoFi Stadium.

During an introductory news conference earlier Friday, Simpson reiterated that he was eager to learn from Stafford and play for McVay.

“Can’t wait to talk to Matthew,” said Simpson, who characterized the veteran as “an assassin” on the field. “I’m super excited because I just want to pick his brain about everything.”

Simpson, the son of Tennessee Martin coach Jason Simpson, is “a football junkie” who “plays with timing and rhythm,” McVay said. “You can see that he’s a coach’s son.”

The resilience Simpson demonstrated, the ability to “stay the course, to go through some different challenging adversities,” impressed McVay.

“I think that shaped him,” McVay said.

Simpson will compete with Stetson Bennett to back up Stafford. Jimmy Garoppolo, Stafford’s backup the last two seasons, is a free agent and mulling retirement, according to McVay and Snead.

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Missouri offensive lineman Keagen Trost runs a drill at the NFL scouting combine on March 1. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Is the door completely closed on a possible return?

“I wouldn’t say you’d ever close it but by being able to do what we did [drafting Simpson] it probably lessens the level of urgency for that position,” McVay said, “but I certainly wouldn’t ever say never to anything like that.”

Klare adds to a tight end group that includes veteran Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen and second-year pro Terrance Ferguson.

Midway through last season, the Rams pivoted to sets that utilized three tight ends, known as “13” personnel.

“There’s nothing better than 13 personnel,” Klare said.

Trost is listed as a tackle but he is capable of playing all five positions on the line, Snead said.

On Saturday the Rams have one pick in the sixth round and three in the seventh.

Though the roster is regarded as Super Bowl ready, the Rams could use another receiver to complement stars Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

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“Receiver’s always in the mix here,” Snead said.