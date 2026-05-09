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Rams

Ty Simpson says he didn’t notice criticism Rams received for drafting him

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson poses after being chosen by the Los Angeles Rams.
Quarterback Ty Simpson holds up a Rams jersey after being selected by the Rams 13th overall in the 2026 NFL draft last month.
(Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
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  • Rams quarterback Ty Simpson says he didn’t notice that his selection at No. 13 overall was a subject of much debate among pundits and fans.
  • Simpson says he’s excited to be in Los Angeles with the Rams and is looking forward to being on the field and learning from Matthew Stafford.
  • Simpson says he couldn’t have asked for a better situation than being with the Rams and playing under coach Sean McVay.

Matthew Stafford, the reigning NFL most valuable player, was in a tower at the starting line.

Ty Simpson — the 13th pick in the draft — and the rest of the Rams rookie class were at the finish.

The Rams present and presumably heir-apparent quarterback bookended Saturday’s WalkUnitedLA fundraising event at Hollywood Park.

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On Monday, they will be in the same meeting room and on the field together for the first time as the Rams continue their voluntary offseason workout program in Woodland Hills.

“So excited to be here, not only in a great city like Los Angeles, but a great organization like the Rams,” Simpson said in an interview after greeting and presenting medals to runners and walkers who completed a 5K. “There’s great people and great friends in the rookie class, just excited to get started.”

Rams quarterback Ty Simpson, right, poses with a fan during a charity event in L.A. on Saturday.
(Gary Klein / Los Angeles Times)

Simpson was back in Los Angeles for the first time since April 24, the day after the seemingly Super Bowl-ready Rams surprised many by passing up the opportunity to select a receiver to choose an Alabama quarterback with only 15 starts. Simpson said he was not aware of the initial reaction by some fans.

“I just know they called my name on the 13th pick — and, sign me up, I was going to Los Angeles,” he said. “I don’t really get into all that. ... I just have to make sure I do whatever my process is, and make sure that I do whatever the team needs me to do.”

On the night the Rams drafted Simpson, general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay were uncharacteristically subdued during a news conference. McVay later explained he was attempting to be respectful of Stafford’s status as the team leader, and that a personal situation also had affected his demeanor on draft night.

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Asked if he had watched the news conference, Simpson said, “I didn’t really see it.”

“I know one thing though,” he said. “I know coach McVay has been in contact and he’s super fired up. And I’m super excited.

“I know that I couldn’t have asked for a better situation, not only with the best player in the league in front of me but the best coach in the league at the helm.”

Rams general manager Les Snead, left, and coach Sean McVay speak to reporters.

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After he was drafted, Simpson, 23, received a message from Stafford’s wife, Kelly, welcoming him and offering assistance to him and his family. He said he also received a text from Stafford that he did not initially see.

“It was really cool too,” Simpson said, “because they didn’t have to do that.”

Stafford, 38, was the No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia in 2009. His message to Simpson?

“It was funny because, of course, he was like, ‘Welcome, man. I’m super pumped,’” Simpson said. “He was like, ‘Loved watching you play, but you played for the wrong jersey,’ because he’s pumping up Georgia.”

Simpson chuckled.

“So when I see him on Monday, I’m going to give him heck about that,” he said. “But it’s cool. I’m super excited, especially having him and [quarterback] Stetson [Bennett] in there, Georgia guys, and me, an Alabama guy, so I’ve got to stand up for myself.”

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Simpson spent the last few weeks working out in Tennessee. He requested a Rams playbook immediately after he was drafted, but said that McVay, quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone and offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase counseled that all of the rookies would be onboarded together.

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He is eager to get started with the first phase of his pro career.

His goal for offseason workouts?

“Just get my feet underneath me,” he said. “Be the best guy I can be. It’s going to be such a different vibe, whatever you want to call it, from college.

“I just want to go in there, soak up as much as I can from Matthew and the guys and be the best player I can be.”
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Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

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