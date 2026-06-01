Rams acquiring Myles Garrett from Browns for Jared Verse in blockbuster trade

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As if anyone needed a reminder, the Rams know how to go all-in.

On Monday, the already Super Bowl-ready Rams were on the verge of pulling off another massive deal, agreeing to acquire defensive end Myles Garrett — the league’s defensive player of the year — in a deal with the Cleveland Browns for edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round draft pick and other considerations still to be determined, according to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly.

Garrett, 30, is a nine-year veteran, five-time All-Pro and two-time defensive player of the year. Last season, he amassed a league-high 23 sacks, increasing his career total to 125.5.

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Garrett is scheduled to earn $31.5 million this season, according to Overthecap.com .

Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) celebrates after a defensive stand against the Colts in September. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Verse, 25, was the 19th player chosen in the 2024 draft. He was the NFL defensive rookie of the year and last season had 7½ sacks for a Rams team that advanced to the NFC championship before losing to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Seattle Seahawks.

Verse is scheduled to carry a salary-cap number of $4.1 million this season, according to Overthecap, but is presumably in line for a massive contract extension.

The trade for Garrett would be the second major offseason deal for the Rams. In March, they traded for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, and then signed him to an extension that makes him the highest paid player at his position in NFL history.

The Rams are a favorite to play in Super Bowl LXI, which will be played at SoFi Stadium.

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The move will bolster an already formidable Rams pass rushing unit that has played a integral part in the Rams being among the favorites to win the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in February. During the 2021 season, the Rams traded for pass rusher Von Miller en route to winning the Super Bowl at home.

This is a developing story. The Times will have more soon on the Rams acquiring Garrett.