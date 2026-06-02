From ‘Fearsome Foursome’ to Aaron Donald, Myles Garrett aims to become a Rams legend

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Myles Garrett has played nine NFL seasons.

But with the Cleveland Browns, the five-time All-Pro defensive end never came close to reaching the Super Bowl.

That prospect changed dramatically this week when the Rams sent edge rusher Jared Verse, a first-round draft pick and two other future draft picks to the Browns in exchange for the two-time NFL defensive player of the year.

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On Tuesday, Garrett sat between general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay during a news conference in Woodland Hills. Asked how he had viewed the Rams from afar, Garrett did not hesitate.

He said the Rams were talented, and then he pointed to his left at McVay.

“They love playing the game for this guy,” he said. “And that means a lot.”

"Definitely recall watching film with the Fearsome Foursome... I grew up watching that."



Myles Garrett on the Rams + his ties to the city of LA. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/06xG4TbIft — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 2, 2026

Garrett, who led the NFL with a record 23 sacks last season, joins a Rams team that is regarded as a favorite to play in Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium.

Garrett, 30, said he watched film of the Rams famed “Fearsome Foursome” defensive line of the 1960s and 70s when he was in high school. He is eager to add to the legacy that also includes Aaron Donald.

“I see a position to solidify myself here as well among the very greats,” he said. “I still have plenty of great years in front of me, and being able to cement that legacy not only as a football city here in L.A. but as an individual winning [defensive player of the year] and a Super Bowl or more.

“Those things are definitely pressed in my mind, and I have a definite bit of urgency to do it, and do it right away.”

Snead said the process of acquiring Garrett, the top pick in the 2017 NFL draft, began in March after Browns general manager Andrew Berry and Garrett agreed to adjust the extension Garrett signed the year before.

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“Not sure if that was a signal,” Snead said, adding, “Thought I’d just check in ... [Garrett’s] on their Mt. Rushmore, so they were a ‘no.’”

Snead said he pestered Berry “probably jokingly at first,” before talks became more serious before and after the NFL draft in late April.

They continued talking in May.

“Where it got a little tough for us is they asked for Jared Verse in return,” Snead said, “and similar to what Cleveland did at first, we were a ‘no.’”

Newly acquired Rams defensive end Myles Garrett speaks during his introductory news conference on Tuesday. (Ric Tapia / For The Times)

But the Rams ultimately decided that giving up the 2024 NFL defensive rookie of the year for Garrett was worth the price.

“When you look at being able to acquire a player like this, these things don’t come up often,” McVay said, adding that parting ways with Verse was difficult. “The opportunity to be able to get an opportunity to work alongside Myles, he knows the respect and reverence I have for his game...

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“He is a pain in the ass to game plan against and I’m glad we don’t have to do that anymore.”

Garrett said he found out about a week ago that a trade to the Rams was a possibility. He waived a no-trade clause to make it happen.

He said he would “always have love in my heart for Cleveland,” but the opportunity to be part of the Rams and have an “immediate and profound impact” was too good to pass up.

"This is a special human... We're excited to have [Myles] be a huge part of this culture." -Coach McVay pic.twitter.com/T16CypSlrm — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 2, 2026

Now he joins a Rams team led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and a defense that features All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie.

“I don’t feel any pressure to be anything else or be anything different,” he said. “As long as I’m myself and come here to work everyday, and I’m a leader, success will follow.”

Last season, the Rams advanced to the NFC championship game before losing to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Seattle Seahawks. During Garrett’s time in Cleveland, the Brown made only two playoff appearances and did not advance past the divisional round. Last season, they finished 5-12.

If the Rams play to their potential, Garrett should have ample opportunity to play in games against offenses in obvious passing situations and add to his 125½ career sacks.

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“Being able to make those game-changing plays to win the game for us, those are things that appeal to me and I’m sure to appeal to all of us as D-linemen,” he said. “So that is something I really look forward to.”