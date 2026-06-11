Why Sean McVay decided to cancel Rams minicamp this year

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Unless they are in Maui, as they were last year, Rams coach Sean McVay annually opts to cancel mandatory minicamps after the initial report day.

This year, McVay avoided any pretense of suspense.

On Thursday, he announced to his players that after fulfilling some broadcast media responsibilities on Monday, they would not have a minicamp and break until they report to training camp at Loyola Marymount in late July, a Rams official said.

McVay’s announcement came about a week after San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan canceled minicamp, and Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald did the same.

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The Rams play the 49ers in their Sept. 10 season opener in Melbourne, Australia.

So Thursday’s final practice of organized team activities — the offseason program is voluntary — wrapped up the offseason for a team that advanced to the NFC championship game before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Seahawks.

Now, after trading for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie and end Myles Garrett — a two-time NFL defensive player of the year — the Rams will enter the season as a favorite to play in Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium.

“We’re not naïve to the things that are said,” McVay said this week, “but that doesn’t affect us and we have to be humble. ... You acknowledge it, but you also understand that that means absolutely nothing.”

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The Rams made news on several fronts while building what is arguably the NFL most star-studded roster.

In March, star receiver Puka Nacua checked into a rehab facility after several incidents during and after the season. One incident led to a civil lawsuit by a woman who alleges that Nacua made an antisemetic remark during a group dinner and later bit her during a ride in a vehicle.

The Rams sent the No. 29 pick in the 2026 draft and three other picks to the Kansas City Chiefs for McDuffie, and then gave him an extension that makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. The Rams also signed free agent cornerback Jaylen Watson, McDuffie’s former teammate on two Super Bowl championship teams.

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The Rams then stunned many by selecting Alabama quarterback Ty Simspon with the 13th pick in the draft, leading to an awkward news conference that featured a dour McVay, who later explained that he was attempting to be respectful of quarterback Matthew Stafford’s status as the team leader.

A few weeks later, the Rams signed Stafford — the reigning NFL MVP — to a one-year, $55-million extension through the 2027 season.

And then came the trade for Garrett.

The Rams sent edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round draft pick and future second- and third-round picks to the Cleveland Browns for Garrett, who last season amassed an NFL record 23 sacks.

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“The biggest thing is that this organization really trusts and is buying into this year,” safety Quentin Lake said this week. “You look at how close we were last year, and it gives you the confidence to say what will take us the extra step.”

The Rams plans for a smooth transition to training camp, however, were roiled this week when veteran left tackle Alaric Jackson was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

In August 2024, the NFL suspended Jackson for two games for an unspecified violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.

Three months later, a woman filed a lawsuit against Jackson alleging that in May of that year he recorded her without her consent during sex. The woman alleged that Jackson repeatedly refused to delete the video and then taunted her with it. The woman reported the incident to the NFL, but the civil case was dismissed.

If the NFL were to determine that Jackson violated its personal conduct policy, he could be subject to a six-game suspension or banishment from the league, with an opportunity to appeal.

Jackson, who joined the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2021, signed a three-year deal with the team in February 2025 that included $35 million in guarantees. He is scheduled to earn $18.4 million this season.

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Warren McClendon Jr., a fourth-year pro who started in place of Jackson in the past, has mostly played right tackle, and he is expected to start at that spot now that Rob Havenstein has retired.

David Quessenberry is a nine-year veteran, but he played as a full-time starter only once — in 2021 — and has not started a game in the last two seasons. The Rams selected offensive lineman Keagen Trost in the third round

So the Rams have plenty to ponder before regrouping for training camp, the start of a process they aim to complete with another Super Bowl title.