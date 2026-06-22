Rams QB Ty Simpson embracing an unusual bedtime routine to spur his development

Rams quarterback Ty Simpson throws during a practice drill in May. Simpson, drafted 13th overall by the Rams, is preparing for his first NFL training camp.

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Ty Simpson listens to himself in the evening before he falls asleep. And also when he gets up in the morning and heads to work at the Rams’ practice facility.

The rookie quarterback hears his own voice on audio recordings as he recites the team’s play calls.

“I want to make sure it’s the last thing I think about when I go to bed,” he said recently, “and the first thing that I wake up to.”

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The Rams ended their offseason program last week. But Simpson, a Tennessee native, said he would remain in Southern California and continue to study in preparation for training camp at Loyola Marymount in late July.

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Simpson began the practice of recording himself at Alabama, where he was the starter in the last of his four seasons with the Crimson Tide.

Now he is the heir apparent to Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, the reigning NFL most valuable player.

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The Rams surprised many when they used the 13th pick in the draft to select Simpson, who started only 15 games. But Simpson is doing everything he can to fit into a position group that includes Stafford, 38, fourth-year signal-caller Stetson Bennett and undrafted free agent Matthew Caldwell.

“Feel like I’m a freshman again — drinking from a fire hydrant,” he said, adding that he knows and is comfortable with high expectations. “The quarterback runs the show here, just how I like it.”

Stafford, entering his 18th season, has said that Simpson has not been shy about asking questions.

“I hope I’m not annoying him,” Simpson said, “but I really appreciate the big brother kind of role he’s playing in my development.”

Stafford is “the MVP for a reason,” Simpson said. “Everything he does, he’s so just aware of everything, aware of how everything works. ... I really appreciate him and Stetson taking me in and answering all the questions I have.”

Bennett got limited reps during the offseason program. But his opportunities are expected to increase during training camp as the Rams manage Stafford’s workload.

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When asked about Bennett, coach Sean McVay and offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase seemingly have gone out of their way to speak generally about rookies.

“They’re way behind in terms of just the overall teaching progression but they’re learning,” McVay said. “Ty, like the rest of the rookies, are doing a really nice job.”

Scheelhaase, who went through several head coach interviews during the offseason, is in his first season as the Rams’ coordinator.

“I’ve been encouraged with all of our rookies, including Ty,” Scheelhaase said. “First things first, you want to see, do they come in? Are they coachable? Are they willing to work? And you’ve seen that from Ty from Day 1.”

Simpson said that, so far, the jump from college to the NFL has not been daunting. Quarterback coach Dave Ragone and teammates have helped ease the transition.

“The biggest thing is just how detail-oriented everybody is,” Simpson said, adding, “It’s really, really cool because, coming from Alabama in the SEC, that’s how pro-ready I felt.”

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With Stafford under contract through the 2027 season, Simpson might not play for a few years. But if Stafford were to suffer an injury, his time could come sooner.

Simpson is expected to play extensively during preseason games later this summer.

To make sure he’s prepared, Simpson recites and listens to his play calls.

“So when I get in the game and hear a play call, I can just imagine it and see it,” he said. “That’s a big thing, just knowing the terminology and being detail-oriented just like Matthew and Stetson.”