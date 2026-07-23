Inside Rams’ Super Bowl-or-bust camp: What to watch for after blockbuster offseason

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The Rams, as is seemingly their custom with a Super Bowl scheduled to be played at SoFi Stadium, made blockbuster trades to improve an already star-studded roster.

Players will report to training camp Saturday at Loyola Marymount as favorites to win Super Bowl LXI in their home stadium in February.

And that does not factor in eight-time All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald’s possible return from retirement.

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Much, however, can go awry on the way to the NFL’s biggest showcase.

Injuries, subpar performances by Rams players and coaches, and outstanding clutch play by opponents — see the 2025 Super Bowl-champion Seattle Seahawks — could derail the Rams’ presumptive date with destiny.

On Sunday, they will hold the first of 11 training-camp practices before preseason games against the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints and the Chargers.

Here are six things to watch in training camp:

Quarterback Matthew Stafford’s workload

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford speaks with coach Sean McVay during an organized team activities workout in May. (Kevin Terrell / Getty Images)

In 2025, because of a back issue, Matthew Stafford did not take a single training-camp snap.

The lack of on-field preparation did not appear to adversely affect him: Stafford eventually tested his fitness after training camp ended — and he went on to win the league’s most valuable player award for the first time.

So the Rams learned from the experience. Preseason inactivity is not necessarily a bad thing for a 17-year veteran who has thrown more than 9,000 passes in regular-season and playoff games and thousands more in practices.

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McVay is expected to limit the 38-year-old Stafford’s participation in full-team drills.

Without the luxury of veteran Jimmy Garoppolo running the offense, rookie Ty Simpson, the 13th pick of the NFL draft, and fourth-year pro Stetson Bennett will get plenty of snaps with the starters and with backups during preseason games.

The Myles Garrett effect

Rams defensive end Myles Garrett, left, speaks during a news conference while sitting next to coach Sean McVay on June 2. (Ric Tapia / For The Times)

The Rams in June made the biggest and boldest move of the offseason when they traded for defensive end Myles Garrett, a two-time NFL defensive player of the year who amassed an NFL record 23 sacks last season for the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett joins a front that includes outside linebacker Byron Young and interior linemen Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Poona Ford and ….

Donald?

The Rams, at least publicly, are still waiting on a decision from the three-time NFL defensive player of the year who retired after the 2023 season. If Donald does not make his plans known before report day, it will not stop speculation about a return before or during the season.

Who will be the third receiver?

Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith catches a pass in practice in May. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Associated Press)

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Puka Nacua spent part of the offseason in rehab and is the defendant in a civil lawsuit. During organized-team activities, he appeared fit and sounded determined to build on an All-Pro resume that could eventually earn him a record-setting contract.

After discussing trading Davante Adams for A.J. Brown, McVay and general manager Les Snead ultimately chose to stick with the 13th-year pro and future Hall of Famer, who last season led the NFL with 14 touchdown catches.

During the draft, the Rams passed on the opportunity to select former USC receiver Makai Lemon and opted instead to pick Simpson, Stafford’s heir apparent.

With much-loved but seldom-used Tutu Atwell now playing for the Miami Dolphins, Xavier Smith, Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield and rookie CJ Daniels will compete for the opportunity to be a third receiver.

Secondary as primary strength

Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie participates in drills during practice in May. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Associated Press)

The Rams upgraded their most obvious weakness by trading for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie and signing cornerback Jaylen Watson.

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Both played in three Super Bowls for the Kansas City Chiefs, winning two.

They join safeties Quentin Lake and Kam Curl — both of whom received extensions — to give the Rams one of the strongest units in the league.

Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and safeties Kamren Kinchens and Jaylen McCollough provide depth and experience.

Jimmy Lake replaced Aubrey Pleasant as defensive backs coach.

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Offensive line depth

Rams guard Steve Avila, right, blocks defensive tackle Poona Ford in practice in May. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Associated Press)

Left tackle Alaric Jackson will not face criminal charges for a domestic incident that resulted in his arrest in June. But the NFL could still suspend Jackson, who in 2024 was forced to sit out two games for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy.

Warren McClendon Jr., the starting right tackle, has experience playing on the left side. Rookie Keagan Trost and veteran David Quessenberry could compete to back up Jackson.

McClendon, guards Kevin Dotson and Steve Avila and center Coleman Shelton are in the final year of their contracts. Jackson is signed through 2027, though his salary is not guaranteed, according to Overthecap.com .

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Special teams

Bubba Ventrone will be tasked with helping the Rams turn around their special teams unit in 2026. (Brevin Townsell / Los Angeles Rams via the Associated Press)

Last season, the Rams lost several games that featured major special teams breakdowns.

McVay hired coordinator Bubba Ventrone to make sure it does not happen again.

After replacing Joshua Karty, Harrison Mevis established himself as a reliable and clutch kicker in the second half of the season and the playoffs.

Punter Ethan Evans is in his fourth season with the Rams, veteran snapper Joe Cardona is in his first.