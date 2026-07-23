Rams honor their history with new ‘Classic Sol’ and ‘Fearsome White’ uniforms

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Entering a season in which they are favored to win the Super Bowl, the Rams have added uniforms that pay homage to past glory.

On Thursday night, during a fan event at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, the Rams unveiled two alternate ensembles that commemorate their 1951 NFL championship team and their storied defensive front of the 1960s and ‘70s.

The “Classic Sol” uniform features a yellow jersey that honors the 75th anniversary of the Rams’ title. The “Fearsome White” uniform harks to the storied Fearsome Foursome defensive line that featured Deacon Jones, Merlin Olsen, Lamar Lundy and Rosey Grier.

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Rams defensive players (from left) Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske and Myles Garrett show off the Rams’ new “Fearsome White” uniforms. (Los Angeles Rams)

Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick, the Rams’ chief marketing officer, said the uniforms have been in the works for two years and were “heavily requested” by fans.

SoFi Stadium will be the site of Super Bowl LXI, and the Rams made several blockbuster offseason moves to increase their chances of playing in it.

“Being able to not only inspire fans who’ve been asking for this, but also to educate modern L.A. Rams fans about era after era of championship DNA and success can only inspire us as we come back and host the Super Bowl,” Frederick said this week.

Rams defensive end Kobie Turner wears the Rams new “Classic Sol” uniform. (Los Angeles Rams)

The Rams’ so-called closet now includes five uniforms, including two recently updated uniform combinations — one that was introduced in 2020, the other in 2021 — a black “Midnite Mode” rivalries uniform that debuted last season and the two new alternate uniforms.

The Rams will wear the “Classic Sol” uniform for the home opener against the New York Giants on “Monday Night Football” on Sept. 21, and for their Dec. 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Fearsome White uniform will be worn for the Nov. 25 “Thanksgiving Eve” game against the Green Bay Packers.

“The entire game experience is all going to be predicated around what we’re wearing on the field,” said Cory Befort, the Rams’ executive creative director, adding that the environment will be “an immersive world for fans to experience for each one of these uniform designations on the field.”

Along with the yellow jersey, the “Classic Sol” jersey includes era-specific number design and three blue shoulder stripes.

The “Fearsome White” uniform features a helmet that includes white horns and a white face mask.

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Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua shows off the team’s new “Classic Sol” uniform. (Los Angeles Rams)

“To see the Los Angeles Rams uniforms that we wore 60 years ago on the playing field now, reminds me of the importance of being a team player,” Grier said in a statement released by the Rams. “We selflessly prioritized the team’s collective success over individual stats or personal glory.

“As strong teammates, we supported each other through the inevitable ups and downs of the NFL season. Whether we had those uniforms on or off, we were accountable teammates, trusting each other to do our job flawlessly.”