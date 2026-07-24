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Rams are fine with Aaron Donald taking his time to make comeback decision

Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, right, celebrates with cornerback Donte' Deayon in the Super Bowl.
Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, right, celebrates with cornerback Donte’ Deayon after pressuring Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow into an incomplete pass in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
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Aaron Donald did not attend a Rams fan event Thursday night, but the crowd at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood featured many people wearing No. 99 jerseys. One waved a large printed cutout of the three-time NFL defensive player of the year’s face.

The Rams are waiting for Donald to decide whether he will come out of a two-year retirement and join a star-studded Rams team that is favored to win the Super Bowl, which will be played in February at SoFi Stadium.

“I think it’s real clear where we can start the GoFundMe to bring Aaron back,” team president Kevin Demoff joked to a raucous crowd that was cheering ‘AD, AD, AD.”

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The Rams open training camp Saturday at Loyola Marymount. Donald, 35, helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium to cap the 2021 season. He has indicated that he is considering a return to a defense that features end Myles Garrett, the reigning defensive player of the year, and All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie.

“We don’t have a ring, or a Lombardi Trophy or a banner if it’s not for Aaron Donald,” Demoff told the crowd, adding that if Donald wants to return, “We will wait with open arms.”

Tony Pastoors, the Rams chief operating officer, said the Rams want Donald to go “through his process” before making a decision.

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“Whenever he’s ready, we’ll be ready,” Pastoors told the crowd. “And, ultimately, I would rather have Aaron Donald when we’re playing actual football games than in July.

“So, we’ll all be patient, and if it happens, we’ll be ready.”

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Demoff echoed Pastoors.

“The last 10 years don’t happen without Aaron Donald, and if he wants to come help kick off the next 10 years, by all means we’re ready.”

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Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

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