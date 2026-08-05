Sean McVay’s ‘love’ training camp strategy is winning over Rams players

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NFL training camps are two weeks of hot practices.

Two weeks of dorm life and meetings. Separation from family.

For the Rams, under coach Sean McVay, it’s also apparently something else.

“How he runs it,” safety Kam Curl said, “it’s love.”

Love?

Let’s be clear: Training camps no longer are the two-a-day-workout, full-contact slogs of decades past.

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There is no tackling. Players rarely practice in full pads.

But it is still a grind to prepare for a 17-game regular-season and, possibly, four postseason games.

The Rams are regarded as a favorite to play in all 21 — and to cap the season with a victory in Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium.

With good reason.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is the reigning NFL most valuable player.

Like Stafford, receiver Davante Adams is probably headed to the Hall of Fame. Receiver Puka Nacua could eventually become the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history.

New defensive end Myles Garrett was twice voted NFL defensive player of the year. And three-time defensive player of the year Aaron Donald is possibly coming out of retirement. They, too, are probably heading to the Hall of Fame.

So yes: The Rams are a constellation of stars.

And McVay has proved the ultimate compass.

“I love these guys,” he said. “I want them to feel like we’re in it with them.”

The Rams have made the playoffs seven times in nine seasons. They played in two Super Bowls, winning one.

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It all starts with training camp. And McVay.

Rams coach Sean McVay talks to players at training camp at Loyola Marymount on July 26. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

“He’s had so many elite players to where he knows what it takes,” Curl said, “and he knows when to hold off. ... He takes care of us.”

McVay — with guidance from Reggie Scott, the Rams’ senior vice president of sports medicine and performance — structures camp at Loyola Marymount in four-day working blocks. Meetings are completed before workouts. Two days of practice are followed by a jogthrough on the third day, and a practice on the fourth before a day off.

Stafford, Adams and Garrett are among veterans with scheduled rest days.

That was a new concept for Adams when the 13th-year pro signed with the Rams before last season.

“I’ve been told in the past, ‘You let us know how you’re feeling if you don’t want to go,’” Adams said. “I’m not built that way. I’m not going to tell you I’m not going to practice. You have to tell me I’m not going to practice.”

Rams coach Sean McVay shares a laugh with receiver Jordan Whittington during training camp on July 26. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

McVay understands that the “old-school way” of toughening and preparing players for a season can be achieved without “killing us on the field,” Adams said.

“When we go, we go,” he said. “The type of people that we have, nobody’s taking advantage of the fact that he’ll look out for us a little bit in the schedule.”

That includes small things such as no meetings after workouts, said cornerback Trent McDuffie, who played his first four NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“He allows you to give yourself that mental space to unload and get away from football for a minor second,” McDuffie said of McVay. “Not in the sense of we’re going to leave and go do our own thing but ... It’s ‘come get your recovery, eat, spend time with the guys.’ And I think that’s really cool from a team bonding aspect of how they do things around here.”

McVay, 40, is a decade removed from the day the Rams made him the youngest coach in the NFL’s modern era.

During his tenure, he evolved the way the Rams conduct their offseason program and training camp.

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McVay scrapped on-field workouts in post-draft rookie camps after safety John Johnson suffered a groin injury in 2017. He annually cancels or cuts short mandatory minicamps at the end of offseason workouts.

And he discovered after last summer — when Stafford sat out all of training camp because of a back issue — that the 18th-year pro’s absence during camp workouts had no ill effects on Stafford’s performance. And it might actually have enhanced it.

Rams Rams training camp updates: Matthew Stafford looks season-ready Follow along for the latest news and developments from Rams training camp as the team prepares to embark on a new season as the favorite to win the Super Bowl.

McVay’s own movements during practices also have changed with time.

In his first few years, the former quarterback and Georgia state high school player of year routinely shadowed Rams receivers step for step on routes during practice, or lined up opposite them in press coverage.

McVay does not do that as often, but he still engages players throughout workouts.

Last week, he arrived for a post-practice news conference with a bloody cut on his hand.

“I don’t even know what I did,” he said, adding, “I think I got excited hitting somebody’s shoulder pads or whatever.”

No doubt done with purpose. And care.

“He wants you to make plays and he wants you to be great,” Curl said. “So that’s all we really asked for from a coach.”