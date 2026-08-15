Sean McVay on Aaron Donald comeback: ‘We’re not at that point quite yet’

Aaron Donald is mulling over whether to come out of retirement and rejoin the Rams for a possible Super Bowl run this season.

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NFL rosters must be set in two weeks.

Will defensive tackle Aaron Donald decide in the days ahead if he will return to the Rams?

Rams coach Sean McVay is not putting a hard timeline on it.

“I’m hopeful that it will be sooner than later, but I also want to respect when he does feel like that clarity will come,” McVay said Saturday after the Rams’ 20-12 preseason victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. “I think there’s a chance that we’ll be closer to that than not. But again, I don’t want to say too much or put some sort of invisible deadline on something that doesn’t exist in my mind for him.”

Rams Ty Simpson impresses in his Rams debut during preseason win over Chiefs Rams rookie quarterback Ty Simpson puts in a solid debut and avoids making any major mistakes in a 20-12 preseason win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Donald, 35, retired after the 2023 season. But after the Rams traded for two-time defensive player of the year Myles Garrett in June, Donald has contemplated rejoining a Rams team that is favored to win Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium.

During training camp, Donald did a workout in front of defensive line coach Giff Smith and Rams trainers. In videos posted to social media, he also was captured hitting a blocking sled at UCLA, and going through speed and agility drills at the Rams’ facility in Woodland Hills.

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If Donald returns, it would impact Rams roster decisions and also have possible implications for players that are in the final years of their rookie contracts and eligible for extensions.

McVay said he has had “great dialogue” with Donald, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year and eight-time All-Pro.

“We’ve had some tentative discussions behind the scenes,” McVay said. “There’s a lot of stuff, without getting to granular with it. ... He knows himself in terms of, ‘Am I able to stack back-to- back days? Am I able to do some of the benchmarks’ that he’s set out for himself.

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Voices Swanson: Everything about Aaron Donald’s past and Rams’ present point to him coming back It’s clear Aaron Donald yearns to be back on an NFL field. The Rams being Super Bowl title favorites makes the decision all the more obvious for Donald.

“And what I don’t want to sit here and do is put a timeline on it, and then something comes up where I’ve got to kind of push it back. ... We have some loose things where we’ve identified, you know, dates that we’d like to be able to hit. But what I don’t want to have is any sort of unnecessary pressure on him if there’s some unforeseen circumstances.”

McVay emphasized he wants to respect the decision-making process Donald is going through.

“If he’s put himself in a position to be able to say yes or no, I think he’s earned that right to have clarity on that,” McVay said. “We’re not at that point quite yet. I’m hopeful that it will be sooner than later, but I also want to respect when he does feel like that clarity will come. I think there’s a chance that we’ll be closer to that than not, but again I don’t want to say too much or put some sort of invisible deadline on something that doesn’t exist in my mind for him.”

The Rams will hold a joint practice this week against the New Orleans Saints, and then play the Saints on Saturday at SoFi Stadium. Their final preseason game is Aug. 27 against the Chargers.

The roster must be set three days later.

“I feel great about our football team as it currently stands,” McVay said, “and I know he’ll add value if he decides to come.”