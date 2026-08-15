Ty Simpson impresses in his Rams debut during preseason win over Chiefs

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Ty Simpson’s NFL debut could not have gone much better.

Going into Saturday’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Rams rookie quarterback had said he did not expect to be perfect. The goal, he said, was to learn from mistakes and not repeat them.

Simpson, the 13th pick in the NFL draft, made no major errors, passed for two touchdowns and completed 21 of 25 attempts for 190 yards in a 20-12 victory at Arrowhead Stadium.

Simpson did not start, but he played with confidence and poise while leading three scoring drives, including two for touchdowns in the second half.

Advertisement

It was a much-awaited first game for Simpson after the Rams shocked fans and much of the NFL by picking him so high in the draft after he started only 15 games for Alabama.

On Saturday, Simpson watched Stetson Bennett play the first two series before coming on with 11 seconds left in the first quarter and the Rams at their own 10-yard line.

Simpson connected with rookie tight end Max Klare on his first pass, but he bobbled a high snap on the next play and a hurried pass fell incomplete.

But Simpson got into rhythm on the next series as offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase stuck with calls for play-action and rollouts that resulted in mostly wide-open targets.

Simpson found tight end Mark Redman for 23 yards and then completed consecutive passes to receivers Tyler Scott and Xavier Smith. A third-and-six pass to rookie CJ Daniels netted only two yards and the Rams settled for a field goal.

Simpson got in another series with 26 seconds remaining in the second quarter. He completed four passes in a row to move the Rams from their 31-yard line to the Chiefs’ 42. But he was hit while releasing a Hail Mary attempt that wobbled incomplete.

Advertisement

Early in the fourth quarter, Smith returned a punt 40 yards to the Chiefs’ 23. Four plays later, Simpson tossed a short pass to Dean Connors, who ran into the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown and a 13-9 lead.

Simpson and Connors connected for another short touchdown pass to cap an eight-play, 87-yard drive that featured five consecutive completions that moved the ball to the two.

Other takeaways from the Rams’ preseason victory:

Stetson Bennett steady in start

Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett passes in the first quarter against the Chiefs on Saturday. (David Eulitt / Getty Images)

Bennett entered as the frontrunner to back up starter Matthew Stafford, so it appeared coach Sean McVay planned to play him only a few series.

Bennett, a fourth-year pro making his seventh preseason start, completed four of six passes for 38 yards and led a field-goal drive before giving way to Simpson.

After working with the first- and second-team offenses during training camp, Bennett appeared confident directing a unit that mostly included third-string players.

Advertisement

Bennett’s first pass was broken up by the Chiefs, but he completed four passes during a 13-play, 73-yard field-goal drive that stalled at the six-yard line after the Chiefs broke up his third-down pass to Klare in the end zone.

Offensive lineman Keagen Trost injured

If the Super Bowl-favorite Rams have a potential weakness, it’s offensive line depth.

They selected former Missouri standout Keagen Trost in the third round with the hope that he could provide versatility. And with left tackle Alaric Jackson possibly facing a suspension if the NFL determines that he violated the league’s personal conduct policy, Trost could be counted on immediately.

Trost started at right tackle, but he left after two series because of a hamstring injury.

Tight end Max Klare the go-to receiver

Chiefs wide receiver Nikko Remigio is tackled by Rams safety Alex Cook during the first half Saturday. (Reed Hoffmann / Associated Press)

Klare, a second-round draft pick from Ohio State, was targeted eight times, and caught seven passes for 37 yards.

Klare is part of a loaded position group that includes veterans Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen and second-year pro Terrance Ferguson.

But Klare showed skills that could help the Rams this season and beyond.

Receiver CJ Daniels, who made multiple plays during training camp, caught two passes for 18 yards.

Advertisement

Defense holds Chiefs to field goals

Outside linebacker Desjuan Johnson, a rotational player last season, was the most notable member of a defense that played a few series against quarterback Justin Fields and the rest of the game against Garrett Nussmeier and Chris Oladokun.

Johnson sacked Nussmeier in the third quarter. Rookie lineman Tim Keenan also had a sack.

Safety Nick Andersen had a team-best nine tackles for the Rams.

Harrison Mevis picks up where he left off

In his first game under new special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, Mevis kicked field goals of 25 and 40 yards.

Ethan Evans averaged nearly 61 yards for four punts.

Smith returned three punts for 52 yards.