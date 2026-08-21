Ty Simpson’s breakout could reshape Sean McVay’s backup QB plans for Rams

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Stetson Bennett started the first preseason game, but played only two series.

Rookie Ty Simpson played the rest of the way — and produced one of the NFL’s best performances by a quarterback.

So the biggest question for the Rams going into Saturday’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints is whether coach Sean McVay will modify the plan for the two players competing to back up Matthew Stafford.

Bennett, a fourth-year pro, displayed and played with confidence throughout training camp and preseason practices. But his first series against the Kansas City Chiefs — which came against many defensive starters — went three and out. In his final series, he completed four of five passes during a field-goal drive.

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On came Simpson, the 13th pick in the NFL draft.

Simpson completed 21 of 25 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

“Even when you just say, ‘All right, looking at last week, Ty did a great job. Stetson did what he could,’” McVay said, “I think it is important to be able to get a fair opportunity for those guys to run the offense with enough snaps.”

Bennett has played in seven preseason games, but has never taken a regular-season snap. Before the game against the Chiefs, he took most of the second-team reps in a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys. On Thursday, Bennett and Simpson split snaps during a joint practice with the Saints.

Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett passes against the Chiefs on Aug. 15. (Reed Hoffmann / Associated Press)

“Some of the things that his game can really come to life might not necessarily be felt in these practice settings because he’s got those legs where he can really be able to create off-schedule,” McVay said of Bennett, adding, “You’ve got great athleticism so it’s really more of just continuing to evaluate him and getting him a chance.”

Here are other things to watch Saturday when the Rams play the Saints at SoFi Stadium at 1 p.m. PDT (CBS):

Will running back Jarquez Hunter break off a long run?

The Rams selected Hunter in the fourth round of the 2025 draft, envisioning the former Auburn standout as a breakaway threat.

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On a team with running backs Kyren Williams, Blake Corum and the versatile Ronnie Rivers, Hunter is aiming to make an impression — if coaches do not hold him out.

Against the Chiefs, Hunter rushed for 35 yards in nine carries.

Can receiver CJ Daniels catch on?

Rams wide receiver CJ Daniels catches a pass during warmups before facing the Chiefs on Aug. 15. (Reed Hoffmann / Associated Press)

Daniels, a sixth-round draft pick, made standout plays seemingly every workout during training camp.

Against the Chiefs, he was targeted five times and had two catches for 18 yards.

Daniels projects as the potential sixth receiver in a position group that includes stars Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield and Xavier Smith.

Who steps up for the fifth cornerback spot?

Cam Lampkin intercepted and broke up passes during training camp and appeared positioned for a shot at moving from the practice squad to the roster.

Zech McPhearson, Nyzier Fourqurean and Al’Zillion Hamilton also are competing to make a position group that includes starters Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson and Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and Josh Wallace.

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Is defensive lineman Ty Hamilton ready for a role?

Hamilton, a second-year pro from Ohio State, made a leap this offseason and during training camp.

He made two tackles against the Chiefs.

The defensive line features Kobie Turner, Poona Ford and Braden Fiske — with Aaron Donald possibly joining at some point.