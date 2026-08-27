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Rams

Rams trade Jarquez Hunter to Miami to bring back Tutu Atwell

Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell hauls in an 88-yard touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts.
Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell hauls in an 88-yard touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts in September 2025.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
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  • The Rams re-acquired wide receiver Tutu Atwell in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in exchange for running back Jarquez Hunter.
  • Hunter, a 2025 fourth-round pick, was buried on a loaded backfield behind Kyren Williams and Blake Corum.
  • Atwell returns to a crowded receiver room with Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and several young playmakers.

The Rams never found a way to consistently deploy speedy receiver Tutu Atwell. But they apparently can’t quit him.

On Thursday, the Rams traded second-year running back Jarquez Hunter to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Atwell, the team announced.
ESPN first reported the trade.

Hunter, 24, was a 2025 fourth-round draft pick from Auburn. He played in five games as a rookie, all on special teams. On a Super Bowl-favorite team that includes Kyren Williams, Blake Corum and Ronnie Rivers, who is also a special teams ace, Hunter was not going to play unless there were a series of injuries.

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Rams running back Jarquez Hunter carries the ball during a preseason win over the New Orleans Saints.
Rams running back Jarquez Hunter carries the ball during a preseason win over the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 22.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Atwell, who will turn 27 in October, was selected by the Rams in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Louisville. He was sidelined much of his rookie season because of a shoulder injury, and was subsequently used sparingly the next three seasons. In 2024, he caught a career-best 42 passes for 562 yards.

Before the 2025 season, the Rams signed Atwell to a one-year, $10-million contract. But with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams getting the majority of targets, Atwell caught only six passes for 192 yards, 88 coming on a winning touchdown pass play against the Indianapolis Colts.

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In March, Atwell signed a one-year, $1.4-million contract with the Dolphins, according to Sportrac.com.

Atwell joins a receiver corps that includes Nacua, Adams, Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, rookie CJ Daniels and Xavier Smith, who was the punt returner last season.

Inglewood, CA - Aug. 22, 2026: Rams quarterback Ty Simpson, #15 passes against the New Orleans Saints in the first half of an NFL preseason game at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

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Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

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