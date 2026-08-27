Rams preseason takeaways: Ty Simpson puts on another show in win over Chargers

Rams rookie quarterback Ty Simpson passes during a 20-18 preseason win over the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night.

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Rams coach Sean McVay does not play starters or players expected to be significant backups or contributors during the preseason, especially in the final game.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett did not play on Thursday night against the Chargers.

That would seem to indicate that Bennett, not rookie Ty Simpson, will open the season as Matthew Stafford’s backup.

Simpson led three first-half scoring drives in a 20-18 victory at SoFi Stadium.

Simpson, the 13th pick in the draft, completed 18 of 23 passes for 119 yards, including a second-quarter touchdown.

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It was Simpson’s second no-turnover performance. In the preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, Simpson played all but the first two series and completed 21 of 25 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

On Thursday, his most impressive play came early in the second quarter on third and seven from the Chargers’ 11-yard line. Simpson escaped pressure and rolled out to his left before firing a pass to diving receiver Brennan Presley for a touchdown.

“A lot of times, his first read wasn’t necessarily there and he did a great job progressing on, making plays, making plays with his feet,” offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase said of Simpson during an in-game television interview.

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Matthew Caldwell, an undrafted free agent from Texas, started the second half and played into the fourth quarter before suffering an apparent injury. He completed five of 10 passes for 31 yards, including an eight-yard touchdown pass to running back Dean Connors.

Bennett, a fourth-year pro, took the vast majority of second-team snaps during training camp and preseason practices, and took first-team reps on days Stafford was held out. Bennett played the first half against the Saints and rushed for two touchdowns.

He appears on track to be No. 2 on the depth chart for the Sept. 10 opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 10 in Melbourne, Australia.

Other noteworthy items from the Rams’ victory:

No Jarquez Hunter

Running back Jarquez Hunter did not play — and was not in the building — but not because he was assured a roster spot with the Rams.

On Thursday, the Rams traded Hunter, a 2025 fourth-round draft pick, to the Miami Dolphins for receiver Tutu Atwell, who played five seasons for the Rams before signing with the Dolphins last March.

“Tutu’s an alumni,” Rams general manager Les Snead said during an in-game television interview. “He should come back. He’s someone who knows Sean’s offense. He can come in and play all three [receiver] positions.”

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Connors, who played at Murrieta Valley High and Riverside City College before finishing his college career at Rice and Houston, rushed for 69 yards in 18 carries. Jordan Waters rushed for 53 yards in 15 carries.

Defensive standouts

Rams safety Nick Andersen, center, celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble by Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the first half Thursday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III had two sacks, including one that resulted in a fumble in the final minute to preserve the victory.

Safety Nick Andersen recovered a fumble by Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Cornerback Cam Lampkin also had a sack.

Edge rusher Wesley Bailey, who made a big impression in the first two preseason games, started against the Chargers but played only two snaps and had one quarterback pressure.

Kicker Harrison Mevis finishes perfect preseason

Mevis kicked two 27-yard field goals, making him six for six in three games.

Mevis kicked two field goals against the Chiefs and two against the Saints.