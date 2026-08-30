An Aaron Donald comeback could create costly contract dilemma for Rams

Rams defensive end Aaron Donald touches a tackling dummy during training camp in July 2023. The Rams are waiting for Donald to make a decision on whether or not he will come out of retirement to rejoin the team.

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Giff Smith addressed the issue head-on.

On the first night of training camp, the Rams’ defensive line coach sat down with each of his charges individually and, among other topics, talked about Aaron Donald.

From the moment the Rams traded for end Myles Garrett, a two-time NFL defensive player of the year, the talk of the offseason was that Donald, a three-time defensive player of the year, might come out of retirement and join a Rams team favored to win the Super Bowl.

The Rams of course would welcome the return of the future Hall of Famer. But if it happens, it also could have ramifications for other players’ playing time and, possibly, future contracts.

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So Smith welcomed players’ questions.

“I’m a very open and honest guy,” Smith said, “and they deserve the respect to be able to voice whatever concerns or answers they’re looking for.

“And the answers I have, I give. The ones I don’t, I don’t. But let’s clear the air. What’s your concerns? Let’s get some clarity and make sure we’re on the same page.”

As the Rams worked to trim their roster to 53 players by Sunday’s NFL deadline, they still were waiting on Donald’s decision.

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Coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have said Donald can take all the time he needs. And McVay indicated it would not be problematic if Donald decides after the initial roster is set.

“Whenever a decision is made, if that is the direction that he goes where he wants to play, then we have plans accordingly,” McVay said.

Defensive lineman Kobie Turner, a team captain, is in a contract year. Ostensibly, the attention teams would devote to Garrett and Donald might provide Turner with more opportunities for splash plays.

But Donald’s playing time and contract — whether it be for the $30 million he was owed had he not retired, or a more cap-friendly, incentive-laden deal possibly coupled with other contract restructures — could affect the Rams’ ability and timing to extend Turner and other members of the 2023 draft class.

Rams defensive lineman Kobie Turner stands on the field during a win over the Detroit Lions in December. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Turner played with Donald as a rookie in 2023 and soaked up as much as he could from the eight-time All-Pro before ascending to become a team leader.

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Throughout the Rams’ wait on Donald, Turner said it has been “cool” to continue building culture and cohesiveness among the defensive front.

“And then knowing if Aaron does take the opportunity to come back, then he’s just going to be able to add to our group,” Turner said.

Braden Fiske, a third-year pro whose playing time also could be affected if Donald returns, echoed Turner. The opportunity to play with Donald and Garrett, who have a combined 236½ sacks, would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, Fiske said.

“That’s Hall of Fame talent,” he said. “It’s not every day you get to play next to one, let alone two. So just the opportunity to learn and grow from whatever [Donald’s] able to bring to the table would be awesome.”

Fiske got an up-close look when he went through a speed and agility workout with Donald.

“Clearly, he hasn’t lost much of a step,” Fiske said, laughing.

Smith noted the same after watching Donald go through an on-field workout during training camp. Because Smith and team trainers were present, the session was listed as a “tryout” on the NFL’s transaction wire.

Donald’s natural ability, his attention to detail and fundamental technique remain “off the charts,” Smith said.

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“Like I told him, ‘Selfishly, I want you back. I mean want to coach you, the all-time greatest one,’” Smith said. “But he’s going to make the right decision when the time’s right. And I’m all in with AD on whatever.

“If he decides to play, no doubt, he makes us better. If he doesn’t decide to play, come hang out, be a part of the family, help us get better.

“And he’ll make the right decision.”