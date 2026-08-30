Rams’ star-studded 53-man roster set as undrafted Wesley Bailey beats the odds

Rams linebacker Wesley Bailey, left, exults with teammate Darryl Peterson, right, after sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Zach Wilson during a preseason game at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 22.

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The Rams went into training camp with a roster jammed with stars and other notable players.

So for an undrafted player to make the team’s initial 53-man roster was among the most unlikely scenarios in the NFL.

And that was before future Hall of Fame defensive lineman Aaron Donald announced Sunday that he was ending a two-year retirement to rejoin a team favored to win the Super Bowl.

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But outside linebacker Wesley Bailey, an undrafted free agent who played at Rutgers and Louisville, beat the odds. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Bailey impressed during preseason games against the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints before playing only a few snaps against the Chargers, an indication that coach Sean McVay was going to keep him.

The Rams waived or terminated the contracts of 34 players, including defensive lineman Tim Keenan III, a seventh-round draft pick. If they clear waivers, many are expected to be signed to the 16-player practice squad.

The Rams moved to get something for at least one player they feared would not clear waivers, trading tight end Mark Redman to the Green Bay Packers for a 2028 seventh-round draft pick.

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They also placed offensive linemen Justin Dedich and Keagen Trost on injured reserve, along with quarterback Matthew Caldwell.

The Rams, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, the reigning NFL most valuable player, open the season on Sept. 10 against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia.

McVay has not said whether Stetson Bennett or rookie Ty Simpson will be Stafford’s backup.

Star receiver Puka Nacua and starting left tackle Alaric Jackson are the subjects of continuing investigations by the NFL related to separate off-the-field incidents. If the league determines that they violated the league’s personal-conduct policy, they could be suspended.

Barring change, the Rams will travel to Australia with a roster top-heavy with tight ends, receivers and outside linebackers and — because of players’ versatility — minimal numbers at cornerback.

McVay’s incorporation of three tight-end sets into the offense last season paved the way for the Rams to carry five tight ends: Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen, Terrance Ferguson and rookie Max Klare. Ferguson’s skill set ostensibly makes him an option as a third receiver behind stars Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

The Rams’ trade last week for veteran Tutu Atwell, in a deal that sent running back Jarquez Hunter to the Miami Dolphins, gives them seven receivers.

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Bailey is part of an outside linebacker group that includes Myles Garrett, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart and Desjuan Johnson.

Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and Josh Wallace are the cornerbacks. The Rams kept only four in part because safety Quentin Lake plays as a hybrid slot corner/inside linebacker, and Wallace can play safety.

Dedich and Trost must sit out four games. The nine offensive linemen on the roster are starting center Coleman Shelton, guards Kevin Dotson and Steve Avila and tackles Jackson and Warren McClendon Jr., along with reserves David Quessenberry, Beaux Limmer, Bill Murray and Dylan McMahon.