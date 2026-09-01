Rams revel in Aaron Donald’s comeback, but he might not suit up for opener

Aaron Donald takes the practice field Sunday after coming out of retirement to rejoin the Rams with less than two weeks to go before the start of the season.

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After a two-year retirement, Aaron Donald rejoined the Rams.

Will he join them in Australia for their Sept. 10 season opener against the San Francisco 49ers?

“If he’s able to go, great,” coach Sean McVay said Monday. “If not, that’s kind of how we’ve been operating as is...

“If he’s not ready, and that’s not what’s best for him and the team, absolutely wouldn’t have him play in Australia.”

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A day after agreeing to terms and going through individual defensive line drills during practice, Donald was not on the field Monday. The three-time defensive player of the year and eight-time All-Pro worked in the weight room.

McVay said it was “part of the plan all along,” and reiterated that the Rams would take it a day at a time, with feedback from Donald and Reggie Scott, the Rams’ senior vice president of sports medicine and performance.

“I know it’s annoying as hell to say, ‘I’m taking it a day at a time,’ but it is a unique thing,” McVay said. “Him being able to help guide us and then being able to trust Reggie and what we think is best for the ramp-up is what we’re going to do.”

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Rams players are still processing the fact that Donald has joined a star-studded team that is favored to win the Super Bowl.

“I was speechless at first,” safety Quentin Lake said. “I kind of knew there were things to be talked about but for it to actually happen and really that dream to come true, it was crazy.”

VIDEO | 01:35 Aaron Donald comes out of retirement to rejoin Rams Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied!

Future Hall of Fame defensive lineman Aaron Donald officially came out of retirement Sunday to rejoin the Rams for their Super Bowl title push.

Defensive lineman Kobie Turner said words were unnecessary when he walked into the Rams’ facility Monday. He just looked at teammates and everyone knowingly nodded their heads.

Lake recounted an exchange later in the day when he walked onto the field and embraced Donald.

“Man, this is wild,” Donald said.

“Yeah, man,” Lake said. “I bet.”

Lake played with Donald for two seasons, Turner for one before Donald retired after the 2023 season with 111 career sacks.

Turner recalled his first game as a rookie in 2023 against the Seattle Seahawks, and Donald’s demeanor.

“Just seeing he’s all smiles, whatever, hanging out, and then when it’s time to go you just see the fierceness in his eyes,” Turner said. “And there’s not another way to fully really describe it. But you can just tell, ‘All right, this dude is ready to go.’”

Turner aims to “use that camaraderie” and bring it to the defensive front.

“I’m super excited about it,” Turner said, “and you can feel the entire building be super excited about it.”

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Etc.

The Rams elected 11 team captains: Quarterback Matthew Stafford; running back Kyren Williams; receiver Davante Adams; tight end Tyler Higbee; center Coleman Shelton; defensive linemen Kobie Turner and Myles Garrett; inside linebacker Nate Landman; cornerback Trent McDuffie; safety Quentin Lake and long snapper Joe Cardona. ... The Rams signed 16 players to their practice squad. They include running backs Dean Connors and Jordan Waters; receivers Alex Bachman and Brennan Presley; tight end Dan Villari; offensive linemen Austin Blaske and Blake Hance; defensive linemen Tim Keenan III, Larrell Murchison and Bill Norton; outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III; inside linebacker Elias Neal; cornerbacks Cam Lampkin and Nyzier Fourqurean; and safeties Nick Andersen and Tanner Ingle. They also signed Australian punter Jack Bouwmeester under an international player exemption.