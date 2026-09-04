Sean McVay knows Rams’ delayed Australian travel plans could lead to criticism

Rams coach Sean McVay smiles during a news conference at the team’s practice facility in Woodland Hills on Aug. 31.

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The Rams are in Woodland Hills.

The San Francisco 49ers already are on the ground in Melbourne, Australia.

Both teams are preparing for their Sept. 10 opener at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Rams will depart late Tuesday night, arrive in Melbourne about 16 hours later on Thursday and play Friday (5:30 p.m. PDT Thursday).

Rams coach Sean McVay is aware that if his Super Bowl-favorite team plays well and wins, his travel strategy will be hailed as smart. If the Rams lose, it could be ridiculed.

McVay said Monday that the postgame review will be “circumstantial based on what happens,” and that the Rams make decisions based on what they feel is in the best interest of the players.

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“I understand the narratives,” McVay said, adding, “That’s just part of the nature, but what you have to do is be able to separate the actual result for what is actually sound in terms of your process.

“I’m comfortable with that. That’s the world that we live in. ... That’s kind of the price of doing business.”

The Rams employed a similar travel strategy last season, when they remained in Baltimore after playing the Ravens, and then traveled to London to play the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Rams arrived the day before the game, and then routed the Jaguars.

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The flight to Australia is much longer, but McVay said that “staying in our rhythm and routine” was deemed best by a collective that includes Reggie Scott, the Rams’ senior vice-president for sports medicine and performance.

“The thinking in its simplest form is what do we deem the best for our football players and for them to try and be at their best,” McVay said. “There’s different approaches and theories, but I do have a lot of trust in our group and we’ll see. Hopefully, it works out.”

This will be the first NFL game in Australia, a potential boon for a league eager to expand its global footprint.

“What we try to do is focus on the things we can control,” McVay said, “and then just really abide by clear parameters that guys can follow so that it’s seamless and then they feel as fresh as possible.

“Easier said than done. But when you have the right people, it’s served us well over the years.”

Aaron Donald’s status undecided

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald walks on the practice field on Aug. 30. (Greg Beacham / Associated Press)

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Aaron Donald rejoined the Rams last week, but the three-time NFL defensive player of the year, who retired in 2023, has yet to go through a full 11-on-11 practice.

Can he play against the 49ers?

“Don’t have that sense quite yet,” McVay said, adding, “This week will be a big week for him in terms of how he feels, and then we’ll just kind of take it a day at a time and see where he’s at.

“If he feels good enough to go — great. If not, I’ve got a lot of confidence in the other guys that will be ready to step up if that’s the case.”

VIDEO | 01:35 Aaron Donald comes out of retirement to rejoin Rams Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied!

Future Hall of Fame defensive lineman Aaron Donald officially came out of retirement Sunday to rejoin the Rams for their Super Bowl title push.

Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Poona Ford and Tyler Davis are among the interior linemen who have taken reps since training camp began in July.

Last Sunday, after agreeing to terms with the Rams, Donald said he did not want to be given anything — he wanted to earn his role.

“Ain’t rushing,” he said of his timeline, adding, “Just continue to stack them days and see where we at.”

Donald, 35, is playing on a one-year contract that includes $10 million in base salary, and per-game roster bonuses that could total $10 million, according to Overthecap.com . The deal also includes incentives that could make it worth $30 million.

With four void years added, the salary-cap hit for this season is $5.8 million and $17.9 million next season, according to the website.

Defensive end Myles Garrett, who has been sidelined for a few weeks because of a knee issue, and receiver Puka Nacua (groin) are “making really good progress,” McVay said.

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On the Rams’ depth chart, Stetson Bennett is listed as quarterback Matthew Stafford’s backup with rookie Ty Simpson third.

“I look at it as a 2a, 2b,” McVay said. “We’ll see how we approach the game.”