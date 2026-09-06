Myles Garrett returns to practice for Rams, but will Aaron Donald play in opener?

Rams defensive end Myles Garrett, right, laughs while talking with linebacker Josaiah Stewart during training camp in August.

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Rams star edge rusher Myles Garrett, who had been sidelined for weeks while nursing a left knee problem, participated in drills at the start of practice on Sunday.

Garrett, the reigning NFL defensive player of the year, took part in stretching and individual drills during the portion of practice that was open to reporters. Whether Garrett was a full or limited participant will be listed on the Rams injury report that will be released after practice.

The Rams are preparing for their opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia (Thursday, 5:30 p.m. PDT).

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Myles Garrett on the field going through drills for the first time in weeks. pic.twitter.com/NrL6QwsNB4 — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) September 6, 2026

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald also practiced, but coach Sean McVay said before the workout his status for the opener was continuing to be evaluated “a day at a time.”

McVay said he expected that receiver Puka Nacua and left tackle Alaric Jackson would play against the 49ers. Both players are being investigated by the NFL in regard to separate off-the-field incidents. If the league determines they violated the NFL’s personal-conduct policy they could be suspended.