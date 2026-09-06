‘We’re like the new Dodgers.’ Rams know it’s another Super Bowl-or-bust season

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Shades of 2021.

That was the year, after going all-in with blockbuster moves before and late in the season, the Rams won Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Five years later?

After a series of head-turning trades, signings and one legendary player’s return from retirement, the Rams and 10th-year coach Sean McVay are well beyond all-in.

On paper, the star-studded offense is seemingly invincible, the reconstructed defense inarguably impenetrable.

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“It gets down to: how do we come together as a team,” McVay said. “But it’s hard to say top to bottom that the collection of individuals is not very special.”

The Rams are an overwhelming favorite to win Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium.

It’s Super Bowl or bust. Again.

McVay said at the outset of training camp that the season would not be considered a success or a failure by whether the Rams win the Super Bowl.

Tell that to Rams fans.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is the reigning NFL most valuable player — and shows no sign of slippage as he enters his 18th NFL season.

Receiver Puka Nacua led the league in receptions last season, and future Hall of Famer Davante Adams led the league in touchdown catches.

After their secondary was exposed in an NFC championship game defeat by the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams traded for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie. They signed cornerback Jaylen Watson, McDuffie’s former Kansas City Chiefs teammate. And then general manager Les Snead pulled off another stunning deal for defensive end Myles Garrett, a two-time NFL defensive player of the year.

And that was before Aaron Donald, a three-time defensive player of the year, ended a two-year retirement to join a team about to embark on a boom-or-bust season.

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VIDEO | 01:35 Aaron Donald comes out of retirement to rejoin Rams Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied!

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald has come out of retirement to join the Rams’ Super Bowl title push.

“You know all these other teams probably hate us,” Rams safety Quentin Lake said, chuckling. “They think we’re like the new Dodgers or something like that.”

Lake made that comment before Rams owner Stan Kroenke agreed to buy the Angels. But baseball parlance was already in the air.

Defensive line coach Giff Smith described the acquisition of Garrett, who amassed an NFL-season record 23 sacks last season, as “a grand slam.”

So what could possibly go wrong?

Nacua and left tackle Alaric Jackson are under investigation by the NFL regarding separate off-the-field incidents. If the league determines they violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy, they could be suspended.

The offensive line is experienced but short on quality depth at tackle. If Jackson is injured or suspended, Stafford is at more risk of injury.

Garrett sat out most of training camp and preseason practices because of a knee issue. Donald has not played a snap in two years.

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Kicker Harrison Mevis came on last season and solidified a suspect field-goal unit, but it remains to be seen whether new coordinator Bubba Ventrone turns special teams from a liability into a strength.

Regardless, the Rams are built to win another title on their home turf.

“It’s special to be part of a team that can truly go all-in and bring in some new firepower to help us be able to reach the goals that we have in store for ourselves,” defensive lineman Kobie Turner said.

The Rams open the season this week against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia. The 49ers traveled there last week. The Rams are scheduled to depart Tuesday evening, arrive Thursday morning and play on Friday.

Unlike after other previous international trips, there will be no off week before the Rams play their home opener against the New York Giants. Then it’s consecutive road games against the Denver Broncos and the Philadelphia Eagles before a home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Rams defensive end Myles Garrett smiles during training camp in July. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams then host the Arizona Cardinals before playing three of the next four games on the road at Las Vegas, Washington and Arizona.

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It doesn’t get easier after a shortened bye week. The Rams play the Green Bay Packers the night before Thanksgiving. Then it’s a home game against the Chiefs, a trip to Santa Clara to play the 49ers, and a home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Rams play the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks twice in the final three weeks, with a game at Tampa Bay sandwiched in between.

After all the buildup, the Rams are ready to embark on their quest.

They plan to finish it by hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at SoFi Stadium.

“It’s our time,” Turner said, “to go and make those dreams a reality.”