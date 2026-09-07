Inside the ‘almost unfair’ Rams roster that makes it a Super Bowl title favorite

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

When their careers end, quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Davante Adams are probably headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald and defensive end Myles Garrett are locks.

That is the top end of a Rams roster that also boasts All-Pro receiver Puka Nacua, All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, Pro Bowl edge rusher Byron Young and other standout players.

“It seems like it’s almost unfair,” safety Quentin Lake said. “To have a roster this talented is almost unheard of.”

Advertisement

The Rams are Super Bowl favorites as they prepare to open the season Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne.

After last season’s defeat by the Super Bowl-champion Seattle Seahawks, general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay remade the defense, trading for Garrett and McDuffie and signing cornerback Jaylen Watson, who won two Super Bowls with McDuffie with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Stafford is the reigning NFL most valuable player and Nacua, Adams, running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum and five tight ends provide him with plenty of weapons.

Here is a look at the Rams’ roster heading into Week 1:

Quarterbacks (3): Matthew Stafford, Stetson Bennett, Ty Simpson

Stafford, 38, won his first MVP award and — if preseason joint practices and workouts are any indication — shows no signs that he lost a step or velocity and touch on his passes.

McVay has declined to say whether Bennett, a fourth-year pro who has never taken a regular-season snap, or Simpson, the 13th pick in the NFL draft, will be the backup, saying they are “2a and 2b.” But Bennett is listed first behind Stafford on the first depth chart.

Running backs (3): Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Ronnie Rivers

McVay has spoken about giving Williams and Corum more of an even split on carries, but it remains to be seen if that holds as the season progresses.

Advertisement

Williams has rushed for more than 1,100 yards three years in a row. Corum rushed for 746 yards last season. Rivers is a dependable pass protector and rusher and is a key special teams player.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua runs after making a catch in the NFC championship game against the Seattle Seahawks in January. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Wide receivers (7): Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith, Konata Mumpfield, CJ Daniels

Nacua led the NFL in receptions last season and then went through a tumultuous offseason that included a rehab stint and an ongoing civil lawsuit in which he is the defendant. Adams enters his 13th NFL season after leading the league with 14 touchdowns catches in 2025.

The Rams reacquired the speedy Atwell in a trade for running back Jarquez Hunter. Whittington, a third-year pro, is versatile and a valuable kick returner. Mumpfield aims to take another step in his second season. Smith provides a speed element and returns punts. Daniels, a sixth-round draft pick, impressed during the preseason.

Tight end (5): Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen, Terrance Ferguson, Max Klare

That’s a lot of tight ends, but McVay last season deployed three at a time.

Higbee is the sage veteran, Parkinson caught eight touchdown passes last season and Allen can also line up at fullback. Ferguson, however, could be the breakout star this season as a de facto No. 3 receiver. Klare, a second-round draft pick, was a dependable target in preseason games.

Advertisement

Offensive linemen (9): Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, Warren McClendon Jr., David Quessenberry, Beaux Limmer, Bill Murray, Dylan McMahon.

Starters from last season — center Shelton, guards Avila and Dotson and tackles Jackson and McClendon — give the Rams experience. But depth could be a problem.

Justin Dedich and rookie Keagen Trost are on injured reserve and will be sidelined for at least four games.

Defensive linemen (6): Aaron Donald, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Poona Ford, Tyler Davis, Ty Hamilton

Donald is three-time NFL defensive player of the year coming out of a two-year retirement. Turner is entering a contract year. Fiske is at full strength after being hampered last season by a knee injury sustained at the end of his rookie year. Ford is a valuable veteran. Davis has made big strides after two seasons, Hamilton after one.

Edge rushers (5): Myles Garrett, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart, Desjuan Johnson, Wesley Bailey

Advertisement

Snead acquired Garrett, a two-time NFL defensive player of the year, in a trade that sent Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round draft pick and two future picks to the Cleveland Browns. Garrett was sidelined during much of training camp and the preseason because of a knee problem. Young is in a contract year after making the Pro Bowl in 2025. Stewart has shown improvement as a second-year pro, and Bailey was the only undrafted rookie to make the team.

Linebackers (4): Nate Landman, Omar Speights, Shaun Dolac, Grant Stuard

Landman signed as a free agent last season and earned an extension before it ended. Speights made several key short-yardage stops. Dolac is a valuable special teams player, and new special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone pushed to sign Stuard.

Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie catches a pass during drills at training camp in July. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Cornerbacks (4): Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Josh Wallace

The Rams’ most vulnerable position group last season could now rank as one of the NFL’s best after trading for McDuffie and signing Watson. Forbes could thrive in a rotational role, and Wallace provides depth at cornerback and safety.

Safeties (4): Quentin Lake, Kamren Curl, Kamren Kinchens, Jaylen McCollough

The group returns intact, Lake earning an extension near the end of last season and Curl shortly thereafter. Third-year pros Kinchens and McCollough have displayed ball-hawking skills during their careers.

Specialists (3): K Harrison Mevis, P Ethan Evans, LS Joe Cardona

Mevis made 18 of 19 field-goal attempts after replacing Joshua Karty at midseason in 2025. Evans is entering a contract year. Cardona is an 11-year veteran who played under Ventrone with the New England Patriots.

Advertisement

Practice squad: Running backs Dean Connors and Jordan Waters; receivers Alex Bachman and Brennan Presley; tight end Dan Villari; offensive linemen Austin Blaske and Blake Hance; defensive linemen Larrell Murchison and Bill Norton; linebackers Darryl Peterson III, Jamie Sheriff and Elias Neal; cornerback Cam Lampkin and Nyzier Fourqurean; safeties Nick Andersen and Tanner Ingle. Australian punter Jack Bouwmeester has an international player exemption.