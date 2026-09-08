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Rams

Aaron Donald will not play for Rams in season opener vs. 49ers in Australia

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald warms up before a game against the Cleveland Browns in December 2023.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Austin Knoblauch.
By Austin Knoblauch
Senior Editor, Sports Follow
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  • Defensive lineman Aaron Donald will not travel to Melbourne, leaving the Rams without their three-time defensive player of the year for their season opener against the 49ers.

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald will not travel with the Rams to Melbourne, Australia, to play in their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, coach Sean McVay said Tuesday.

Donald, who rejoined the Rams last month after a two-year retirement, wouldn’t confirm if he was planning to play in the season opener when asked multiple times by reporters on Monday, only saying he was “feeling really good. Feeling great.”

The development is not too surprising considering McVay and his assistants were not committing to Donald playing in the game. Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula said Monday that the team was taking a “day-to-day” approach to the possibility of Donald playing.

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“He attacked this the right way, but it would have been a really quick turnaround,” McVay told reporters.

One person who might be surprised about Donald not playing is 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. He told reporters Sunday he “definitely” expected Donald to play.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 05: NFL players Kevin Dotson and Kyren Williams.

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Rams used player ‘guinea pigs’ to help craft their Australia travel plan

The Rams’ decision to leave as late as possible for their Australian season opener against the 49ers is based in part on player experiences from last year.

Rams players and staff are scheduled to leave Los Angeles for Melbourne on Tuesday night, arriving in Australia on Thursday morning. The game will take place on Friday at 10:35 a.m. local time (5:35 p.m. PDT Thursday), with the Rams planning to fly back to L.A. soon after the game ends.

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Barring any setbacks, Donald should play on Sept. 21 when the Rams face the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium.

One player who is expected to take the field at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday is Myles Garrett. McVay said the star defensive end will be “ready to go” after a left knee problem kept him out of practice for multiple weeks.

A photo illustration of Sean McVay and the head coaches who have worked for him.

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Austin Knoblauch

Austin Knoblauch is a senior editor in Sports at the Los Angeles Times, overseeing NFL coverage and digital initiatives. He previously worked as an editor and writer at NFL.com. He initially joined The Times in 2005, serving in various web editing and reporting roles. Knoblauch’s favorite sports are football, hockey and auto racing. He is a native of Southern California and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.

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