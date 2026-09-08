More than just a coaching tree: Why Sean McVay is so good at forging NFL coaches

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Sean McVay never stops coaching his coaches — even after they leave his staff.

Last season, during a bye week following the Rams’ rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, McVay counseled Jaguars coach Liam Coen.

“How to reset,” Coen said. “How to have a little more grace for yourself and your players.”

As McVay prepares for his 10th season, his influence and growing coaching tree will once again populate the NFL.

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Five former Rams assistants are head coaches: Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur, Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor, Minnesota’s Kevin O’Connell, Arizona’s Mike LaFleur and Coen.

Former Chargers coach Brandon Staley and former Atlanta coach Raheem Morris — now defensive coordinators with New Orleans and San Francisco, respectively — also parlayed stints with McVay into head coaching opportunities.

“The development of the coaches who have worked for him — that’s not an accident,” O’Connell said. “That is something he’s purposeful about, and that he genuinely does care about.”

As always, McVay is quick to acknowledge the early NFL opportunities he was afforded and the lessons learned from his grandfather, John McVay, and the Gruden and Shanahan families.

“What I would hope is that the most helpful thing for them is that they get exposed to everything,” McVay said of helping assistants become head coaches. “Because I try to be as inclusive as possible, so when they get that role, they’ve kind of been in a lot of those scenarios already because they’re helping me navigate those things.”

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur, right, hugs Rams coach Sean McVay following a game at Lambeau Field in November 2023. (Patrick McDermott / Getty Images)

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“That was a huge learning experience for me, just being so close to Sean and seeing all the stuff he had to deal with.” — Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers coach, on the influence Sean McVay had on igniting his head coaching career

Matt LaFleur said he knew McVay would become an NFL head coach within 10 minutes of McVay interviewing for a quality control job with Washington in 2010.

Seven years later, after the Rams made the then-30-year-old McVay the youngest head coach in modern NFL history, McVay hired LaFleur as offensive coordinator. To that point, LaFleur said, becoming an NFL head coach himself was not at the forefront of his mind.

“It wasn’t until I was with Sean and you got kind of a front-row seat,” LaFleur said. “That was a huge learning experience for me, just being so close to Sean and seeing all the stuff he had to deal with. That’s where it kind of intrigued me and piqued my interest.”

After the 2017 season, and the Rams’ first playoff appearance since 2004, LaFleur interviewed to become the Tennessee Titans’ head coach. The Titans ultimately hired him as offensive coordinator and playcaller.

In 2019, the Packers hired LaFleur as head coach, and he has since guided teams to five playoff appearances and two NFC championship games.

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Taylor also was a member of the Rams’ 2017 staff as an assistant receivers coach. The next season, he coached quarterbacks.

McVay empowers all coaches, said Taylor, who had previous experience as a coordinator. Taylor’s initial role with the Rams was a step back, but McVay and other staff members did not make it feel like one.

A month after the Packers hired LaFleur, the Bengals hired Taylor. Two years later, Taylor guided his team to a matchup against the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

“Sean just shows you this is the model you can follow that works well,” Taylor said. “You take it to your own place, you tweak it. And certainly, over eight years, tweaked it drastically. ... But I think there’s just belief when you work there, that this is something you can model off of and win championships with.”

The Chargers hired Staley after the 2020 season. The Chargers requested to interview O’Connell to become offensive coordinator and playcaller, but McVay blocked it, citing it as a lateral move.

“He had different plans,” O’Connell said, “and he’s entitled to do that. But he followed that up with: ‘We’re going to go get Matthew Stafford, we’re going to win a Super Bowl, and you’re going to become a head coach.’

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“When all three of those things became true a little over a year later — I love him to death, and I would love to not give him that kind of credit. But I absolutely need to.”

The Vikings hired O’Connell after McVay led the Rams to their Super Bowl victory.

Rams coach Sean McVay, left, and Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell greet one another after a game at SoFi Stadium in October 2024. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

“There were countless times where he brought me into his office for circumstances that went beyond the role of a coordinator — to really pull back the curtain and let me understand,” O’Connell said, adding, “He wanted to help my development, and that’s something I’ve now taken very seriously with some of the coaches who have coached for me.”

Coen joined the Rams’ staff in 2018 as an assistant wide receivers coach. He left in 2021 to become Kentucky’s offensive coordinator, but returned to the Rams in 2022 as offensive coordinator.

The Rams suffered the worst Super Bowl hangover in NFL history, and Coen returned to Kentucky before becoming the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator. The Jaguars hired him in January 2025.

Sports 2026 NFL season preview: Complete coverage Everything you need to know about the Rams and Chargers as they embark on a new season in hopes of reaching the Super Bowl in February.

Coen said the lessons he learned from McVay in 2022, when injuries decimated the Rams’ roster, were among the most valuable.

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“He challenges every aspect of who you are as a coach,” Coen said.

Coen and McVay talked for close to three hours in the days after the Rams sent the Jaguars to a loss that dropped their record to 4-3. Coen then led his team to nine victories in their last 10 games en route to the playoffs.

“He mentioned something like, ‘Look, you can get frustrated with jersey number X or Y, but we still need to love the name on the back,’” Coen said. “And that was helpful for me because sometimes you can get caught up in the assignment and the execution that you forget, ‘Man, like I really care about that player. His last name, that means something to me as a coach,’ and to lean into that and to make sure that when you come in the building every day and your players come in the building every day, they genuinely want to be there.”

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen stands on the sideline during a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 28. (Parker S. Freedman / Getty Images)

The Falcons hired Morris in 2024, and the Cardinals last February made Mike LaFleur, Matt’s younger brother, a head coach for the first time.

During three seasons as the Rams’ offensive coordinator, Mike LaFleur said McVay established strong foundations but also used his tireless energy to encourage assistants to tear down tried-and-true concepts and build them back, sparking innovation.

“It’s long, it’s tiring, but it’s necessary,” LaFleur said, adding that lessons learned from McVay have served him and others well.

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”You look at Kevin [O’Connell], you look at my brother, I do think you just kind of naturally take that with you.

“And in my opinion, it just gives you a leg up.”

McVay laments, usually lightheartedly, the loss of staff members that have ascended to become head coaches.

But said he was grateful for the opportunity to help them achieve their goals.

And there is an added benefit.

“What I think has been really cool is that if you are fortunate to see guys go on and do well, it attracts really high-level coaches as well,” McVay said. “When you show that you’re willing to invest in people, there’s really good coaches that become available on a year-to-year basis.”

First-year offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, a Rams assistant since 2024, appears on track to be the next head coach from McVay’s staff. During the offseason, several teams interviewed Scheelhaase for head coaching vacancies.

If this season plays out as anticipated — the Rams are favorites to win the Super Bowl — McVay’s tree likely will have another branch.

Staff writer Sam Farmer contributed to this story.