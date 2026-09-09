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Rams

Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: How to watch, start time, odds and prediction

A side-by-side photo illustration of Rams QB Matthew Stafford and 49ers QB Brock Purdy.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.
(Photo illustration by Tate Rudisill / Los Angeles Times; photos by Jessie Alcheh / AP Photo, Chris Szagola / AP Photo)
By Gary Klein
Staff Writer Follow

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MELBOURNE, Australia — It will be difficult for Matthew Stafford to top his 2025 performance.

Despite not taking a training camp snap because of a back problem, the Rams’ veteran quarterback passed for a career-best 46 touchdowns and won his first NFL most valuable player award.

About the only significant milestone that eluded Stafford: A second Super Bowl title.

That is what Stafford and the star-studded Rams will be chasing when they start the season on Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers.

FILE - Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald warms up.

Rams

Aaron Donald will not play for Rams in season opener vs. 49ers in Australia

Aaron Donald, who announced his comeback from retirement just over two weeks ago, will not travel with the Rams to Australia to play the 49ers.

Stafford, 38, is entering his 18th NFL season.

“It feels more normal than it did last year,” he said. “I definitely feel good.”

Last season, the Rams led the NFL in offense and scoring, but they lost to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship game.

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The lineup returns intact, with receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum and tight ends Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen and Terrance Ferguson providing Stafford with multiple weapons.

Stafford’s workload during training camp and preseason practices were managed by the sports performance staff, but he had plenty of opportunity to connect with Adams, a luxury they did not enjoy last season. It took the veterans about six games to establish a consistent connection, and Adams caught a league-best 14 touchdown passes.

This season?

“The sky’s the limit, that’s what they say,” Adams said. “We know what he can do and I think we know what I can do as well and with more time together. ... I got a feeling that, God willing, we go out there and stay healthy and be able to do what we do as playmakers.

“I think we’ll like what we see.”

Coach Sean McVay likes what he saw from Stafford during the run-up to the opener.

“When your quarterback is feeling good going into a season, that’s a big deal,” McVay said.

The Rams were scheduled to leave Los Angeles on Tuesday night and arrive in Melbourne the day before the game. The Rams took a similar tact last season, when they traveled from Baltimore to London the day before the game and then routed the Jacksonville Jaguars.

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“I feel confident in the way we’re going about it,” Stafford said. “Guys will be ready to rock and roll come Friday morning.”

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How to watch and listen to Rams vs. 49ers

The Rams and 49ers will play Thursday at 5:30 p.m. PDT (10:35 a.m. Friday local time) at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The game will be available on NBC in the Los Angeles and San Francisco areas and nationally via a subscription to Netflix. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 710 AM and 1330 AM (Español).

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Betting lines and odds for Rams vs. 49ers
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Who will win Rams vs. Cardinals?

The 49ers and Rams had different travel plans to Australia, but the game is still a matchup between two familiar foes. The Rams’ star-studded roster will overcome a 49ers team that features several key players nursing injuries.

Gary Klein’s pick: Rams 27, 49ers 20
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Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

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