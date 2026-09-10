Star-studded Rams stunned by Brock Purdy and 49ers in Australian season opener

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The Rams arrived here as the star-studded favorite to win Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium.

They left star-crossed, stunned and searching for answers on their long flight back to Los Angeles.

The Rams sleep-walked through much of the season opener against the rival San Francisco 49ers, who sent them to a 27-7 defeat before a sold-out crowd of 100,021 on Friday at Melbourne Cricket Ground, in the first NFL game in Australia.

Coach Sean McVay’s strategy of arriving the day before the game backfired and resulted in a dull performance by a team that features some of the biggest stars in the NFL.

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Rams Super Bowl-favorite Rams lose to 49ers in Australian season opener 🏈 49ers 27, Rams 7 — FINAL The Rams entered the season as the favorite to win the Super Bowl, but the San Francisco 49ers made Sean McVay’s team look very mediocre.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, the reigning NFL most valuable player, completed only 15 of 25 passes for 155 yards with an interception. With the game out of reach, McVay pulled Stafford late in the fourth quarter and had backup Stetson Bennett lead the Rams’ final possession.

All-Pro receiver Puka Nacua, the NFL leader in catches last season, caught five passes for 74 yards and never broke loose. Davante Adams, who led the NFL in touchdown catches last season, caught only three passes as Raheem Morris, the Rams’ former defensive coordinator, outschemed McVay and his staff.

The additions of All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, record-setting edge rusher Myles Garrett and cornerback Jaylen Watson were supposed to supercharge the Rams’ defense.

Rams defensive end Myles Garrett sits on the bench late in the fourth quarter during a 27-7 loss to the 49ers on Friday. (Doug Benc / Associated Press)

But 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy passed for three touchdowns, and the Rams recorded no sacks.

It made the decision by 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to have his team spend a week in Melbourne to acclimate the correct one.

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Shanahan, McVay’s friend/mentor/nemesis, had bristled at the fact that the 49ers were chosen as the Rams’ opponent because it took away the ability of 49ers fans to descend onto SoFi Stadium.

Shanahan also wasn’t happy that the Rams’ next game is Sept. 20 on “Monday Night Football,” while the 49ers are playing on Sept. 19. Add in the fact that the 49ers also must play in Mexico in November, and there was plenty of motivation beyond the game itself.

The Rams trailed, 10-7, at halftime after managing a five-yard touchdown run by Kyren Williams and not much else.

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams attempts to catch a pass in the fourth quarter against the 49ers. (Robert Cianflone / Getty Images)

The 49ers wasted no time extending their advantage, taking the opening possession of the second half and moving down the field on Christian McCaffrey runs and a Purdy pass to Demarcus Robinson, whose 39-yard touchdown in the second quarter had given them the lead. Purdy capped the drive by lofting a two-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans for a 17-7 edge.

And the Rams’ offense finally woke up.

Stafford connected with tight end Davis Allen, Nacua and Adams and tight end Colby Parkinson as the Rams moved to the 49ers’ two-yard line. However, after a one-yard catch by Nacua, the 49ers stuffed Stafford’s sneak attempt.

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Sports NFL has grand expectations for SoFi Stadium’s first ‘full-on’ Super Bowl In February 2027, SoFi Stadium will play host to Super Bowl LXI, and the NFL is excited about the possibilities after the stadium’s first Super Bowl was limited by COVID restrictions.

The 49ers capitalized, marching 99 yards in 11 plays, with Purdy capping the drive on a 15-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel for a 24-7 lead.

The Rams could not mount a comeback.

Tight end Tyler Higbee fumbled after catching a pass with 11:08 left, and the 49ers added a field goal to extend the lead to 20 points.