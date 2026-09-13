Rams star Myles Garrett to undergo knee surgery, likely heading to injured reserve

Rams defensive end Myles Garrett warms up before a 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Australia on Thursday.

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The trade for star edge rusher Myles Garrett was a blockbuster move that made the Rams the Super Bowl favorite.

But Garrett missed most of training camp because of a knee issue that severely limited the two-time NFL defensive player of the year in the Rams’ season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Australia.

Now, Garrett will undergo knee surgery and could be placed on injured reserve, a team official said Sunday.

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If Garrett, 30, is placed on injured reserve, he would be forced to sit out at least four games. The Rams’ next four opponents are the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills.

Garrett, a five-time All-Pro, did not record a tackle or a quarterback hit in the Rams’ 27-7 defeat by the 49ers. After the game, Garrett described his performance as “the worst version of myself.” He said that during the game there were times he was thinking about his health rather than what the 49ers were doing on offense.

The Rams acquired Garrett by trading third-year edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round draft pick and two future picks to the Cleveland Browns for a 10th-year pro who amassed 125½ career sacks, including an NFL season-record 23 last season.

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On Sunday, Garrett started opposite Byron Young. Josaiah Stewart, Desjuan Johnson and rookie Wesley Bailey are other outside linebackers on the roster.

The impact of Garrett’s absence could be lessened if Aaron Donald plays for the first time next Monday night against the Giants. The future Hall of Fame lineman rejoined the Rams after a two-year retirement — in part to play alongside Garrett — but he did not travel to Australia for the opener.