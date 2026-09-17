Sean McVay hopes to never play again in Australia; Aaron Donald’s game status undecided

Rams coach Sean McVay walks on the field before a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Australia on Sept. 11.

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The Rams will be without edge rusher Myles Garrett for at least the next four games.

Will they have Aaron Donald for Monday night’s game against the New York Giants?

“We’ll see how this week goes,” coach Sean McVay said Thursday before practice.

The Rams are coming off an embarrassing 27-7 defeat by the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia.

Garrett, who failed to record a tackle or a quarterback hit in the defeat, had surgery on his left knee Monday. He will not play against the Giants, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills.

McVay noted that Garrett was on crutches Wednesday but walking without them Thursday.

“He’s like Wolverine, healing fast,” McVay quipped, adding that Garrett would not be rushed back.

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Donald, 35, ended a two-year retirement when he rejoined the Rams late last month. He did not travel to Australia.

Asked what benchmarks Donald would have to hit before returning, McVay said it was up to how Donald felt after getting more 11-on-11 reps during practice.

“There just hasn’t been a whole lot of opportunities for different reasons ... based on the schedule that we’ve had,” McVay said. “But we are hopeful ... that he’ll have some good work [Thursday], tomorrow and then hopefully he’s feeling good enough.

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“And if he says he’s ready to go, then we’ll be excited to see him rock.”

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McVay said the Rams have moved forward from the loss to the 49ers.

“It’s almost like you try and do the “Men in Black” thing,” McVay said, referencing the movie franchise, “where you say all right, ‘hey I don’t remember what happened.’ That was so long ago. We’re not playing in Australia ever again, I hope. Not because it wasn’t a great atmosphere. That will get taken out of context.”