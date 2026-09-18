Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Rams

Aaron Donald plans to play vs. Giants; Puka Nacua sits out Rams practice

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald stands on the sideline during a game against the Seattle Seahawks in November 2023.
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald stands on the sideline during a game against the Seattle Seahawks in November 2023. Donald could play in his first game since the 2023 season on Monday night against the New York Giants.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

  • The Rams haven’t definitively said Aaron Donald will play Monday against the New York Giants, but the standout defensive tackle says “that’s the plan.”
  • Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua did not practice on Friday because of a hip injury.

Aaron Donald said Friday that he planned to make his season debut for the Rams against the New York Giants on Monday night, but star receiver Puka Nacua’s status is more hazy because of a hip injury.

Donald, 35, rejoined the Rams after ending a two-year retirement. The three-time NFL defensive player of the year did not travel to Australia for the season-opening defeat by the San Francisco 49ers, but he has participated in several 11-on-11 drills this week.

Asked if he would play on Monday, Donald said, “That’s the plan.”

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches before an NFL football game.

Rams

Sean McVay hopes Rams never play again in Australia; Aaron Donald’s status undecided

Rams coach Sean McVay praises Australia for creating a “great atmosphere,” but he’s in no rush to ever play a game there again after 27-7 loss to the 49ers.

Donald said he felt as if he had never been away.

“Kind of getting in the groove of things, understanding everything a lot better out there playing a lot more free, a lot more loose and looking more like myself to me,” he said.

Advertisement

Nacua, who was sidelined for a few weeks during the preseason because of a psoas injury, caught five passes for 74 yards against the 49ers and practiced on Thursday. The psoas is involved in hip movement, so it is not clear whether Nacua’s absence was caused by the same injury or a new one.

Nacua was scheduled to speak with reporters on Friday, but did not do so because he did not practice. Coach Sean McVay is scheduled to speak with reporters on Saturday.

More to Read

RamsSports

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement