Puka Nacua dealing with injury, might not play for Rams vs. Giants
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- Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed Aaron Donald will play Monday against the New York Giants, but star wide receiver Puka Nacua is listed as questionable.
Aaron Donald will play on Monday night against the New York Giants, but Rams star receiver Puka Nacua will not practice and is questionable for the game at SoFi Stadium, coach Sean McVay said Saturday.
“He’s got a little bit of soreness in that groin, being smart with him as a skill player,” McVay said. “Whether or not he plays is to be determined, and so we’ll see how he’s feeling.”
McVay confirmed that Donald will play for the first time since retiring after the 2023 season. The three-time NFL defensive player of the year said on Friday that he was planning to play against the Giants.
“He said it, he’s going,” McVay said. “Whatever Aaron says I support.”
Rams coach Sean McVay praises Australia for creating a “great atmosphere,” but he’s in no rush to ever play a game there again after 27-7 loss to the 49ers.
Nacua, an All-Pro who led the NFL in receptions last season, was sidelined for a few weeks of preseason practices because of a psoas injury. But he caught five passes for 74 yards in the Rams’ season-opening defeat by the San Francisco Giants in Australia.
He practiced Thursday, but did not practice Friday.
McVay said the current injury is separate from the preseason issue.
“This is a different thing,” McVay said, adding that Nacua on Thursday, “felt good but didn’t feel totally like himself, his ability to be able to kind of open up and really hit full speed.”
Nacua is not the only receiver dealing with an injury.
McVay said receiver Jordan Whittington (quadriceps) is doubtful for the game against the Giants.
Receivers Tutu Atwell and rookie CJ Daniels were inactive against the 49ers.
Safety Kamren Kinchens (hamstring) is out for Monday’s game, McVay said.