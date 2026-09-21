Rams vs. New York Giants: How to watch, start time, odds and prediction

Aaron Donald will play for the Rams against the New York Giants on Monday, but will Puka Nacua be on the field?
“I’m not going to go out there and be Myles Garrett,” said Stewart, who made six tackles and had one quarterback hit in the Rams’ season-opening defeat by the San Francisco 49ers, “but as a group we’ll fill our role and help do the job.”
The Rams’ pass rush will be aided by the addition of lineman Aaron Donald, the three-time NFL defensive player of the year who will make his season debut after coming out of two-year retirement.
But the outside linebackers plan to contribute.
“The room is full of talented guys, so everybody always smells blood,” said Johnson, a fourth-year pro. “We’re all sharks in the room, but we’re all helping each other. ... It’s time for everybody to put on them big-boy boots.”
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Bailey was the only first-year undrafted free agent to make the roster. He did it with outstanding performances in preseason games.
Young said losing Garrett was “huge” but he is confident the group will perform well.
“We’ve got guys that can definitely rush,” Young said. “I definitely think as a collective we can affect it together. He’s going to be back soon, and while he’s gone we’re going to hold it down and do what we do.”
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Key injuries
Rams: S Kam Kinchens (hamstring) out; WR Jordan Whittington (hamstring) doubtful; WR Puka Nacua (hip) questionable.
The Rams and Giants will play Monday at 5:15 p.m. PDT at SoFi Stadium. The game will be available nationally on ABC and ESPN. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 710 AM and 1330 AM (Español).
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Betting lines and odds for Rams vs. Giants
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Who will win Rams vs. Giants?
The Rams are coming off an embarrassing season-opening loss, and Aaron Donald is set to play for the first time since retiring after the 2023 season. That’s too much motivation for a Sean McVay-coached team to falter.
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Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.