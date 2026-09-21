Rams vs. New York Giants: How to watch, start time, odds and prediction

Myles Garrett is out for four games following knee surgery, but other Rams edge rushers said they were ready to step up against the New York Giants on Monday night at SoFi Stadium.

Second-year pro Josaiah Stewart could start in Garrett’s place opposite Byron Young with Desjuan Johnson and rookie Wesley Bailey rotating in.

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“I’m not going to go out there and be Myles Garrett,” said Stewart, who made six tackles and had one quarterback hit in the Rams’ season-opening defeat by the San Francisco 49ers, “but as a group we’ll fill our role and help do the job.”

The Rams’ pass rush will be aided by the addition of lineman Aaron Donald, the three-time NFL defensive player of the year who will make his season debut after coming out of two-year retirement.

But the outside linebackers plan to contribute.

“The room is full of talented guys, so everybody always smells blood,” said Johnson, a fourth-year pro. “We’re all sharks in the room, but we’re all helping each other. ... It’s time for everybody to put on them big-boy boots.”

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Bailey was the only first-year undrafted free agent to make the roster. He did it with outstanding performances in preseason games.

Young said losing Garrett was “huge” but he is confident the group will perform well.

“We’ve got guys that can definitely rush,” Young said. “I definitely think as a collective we can affect it together. He’s going to be back soon, and while he’s gone we’re going to hold it down and do what we do.”