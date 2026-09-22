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Did the Rams’ humiliating season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Australia make you reevaluate your preseason choices?

Did it make you doubt the veracity of the Rams’ championship claim?

Were you among the dummies who, as Davante Adams put it, were “freaking out”?

“You’re a fool if you think that that’s what it’s going to look like every single week,” a confident Adams said before putting on a cape and a show in the Rams’ 28-6 victory over the New York Giants on Monday at SoFi Stadium.

The 33-year-old receiver was confident because, for one, the Rams are never again going to fly 16 hours, hop off a plane and play NFL football.

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Also, the Rams are very good.

And anybody — or “everybody,” per Adams — who doubts these Rams, does so at their own peril.

Because this is a team with so many weapons they seem sometimes to almost forget about one of them — Adams.

Prime-time ’Tae, the six-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro first-teamer and future Hall of Famer.

A 13th-year professional scorer who, on Monday, passed Art Monk (12,721) to enter the top 25 on the NFL’s all-time receiving yards list. Adams also passed Antonio Brown, Calvin Johnson, Brandon Marshall and Jimmy Smith (46) and tied Torry Holt and Michael Irvin (47) for the ninth-most games in NFL history with 100-plus receiving yards.

With star receiver Puka Nacua out nursing a hip injury, all eyes were on Adams — and hopefully you didn’t blink.

In Adams’ best game as a Ram, he caught eight passes for two touchdowns and 195 yards — 13 more than the Giants’ yardage total. And just 11 yards fewer than his career high.

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Among his snags Monday was a leaping, two-handed grab off a sidearm sling from quarterback Matthew Stafford on the Rams’ second possession. Adams brought that down and sashayed in for a 31-yard touchdown that opened the scoring.

Then Stafford hit him in stride for a 64-yard monster gain on the Rams’ third drive, which set up Kyren Williams’ 10-yard touchdown reception.

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams, right, celebrates with wide receiver Xavier Smith after catching a touchdown pass in the first quarter Monday against the Giants. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Stafford and Adams also had one of their patented over-the-shoulder touchdown connections in the corner of the end zone, which made it 21-3 in the third quarter.

“We’ve done that quite a few times on that route in particular,” Adams said, with a grin. “They did double-team it, but just tried to hide it a little too much. And if you’re going to double, you better get over there — because we’re going.”

And if you’re someone who thought the Rams play things too cool, well, Monday was too cool: “Our O-line did a great job protecting, to allow Matthew and Davante to have a bunch of cool connections,” coach Sean McVay said. “Anytime you go eight for 195, it’s a pretty special deal.”

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Adams made high-degree-of-difficulty catches look elementary, like foregone conclusions. He was clinical, smooth with his body control.

“It’s a blessing, man,” Adams said. “Games like this. ... I think you guys know what I’m capable of. I certainly do.”

But maybe Monday’s performance was a reminder not just of the Rams’ super-upside, but for the Rams themselves: As obvious a target as Nacua is, Adams remains a special talent. They ought to feed him more.

“He’s Wide Receiver 1 to me,” McVay said. “He ain’t a 2 ... and I’m really happy for him. I thought he made some great plays, but you could see there’s a lot of trust that he and Matthew have. They were able to get a lot of work together this offseason, and it’s only going to continue to build.”

That investment in time and trust might have all been for naught had the Rams traded Adams — who previously was released by the New York Jets in March 2025 — when the Philadelphia Eagles were shopping A.J. Brown in the offseason.

The Rams didn’t hide that fact from Adams, McVay said: “I did want to acknowledge it. He’s a grown man, and I think he understood that this is a part of this business.”

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And Adams didn’t take umbrage, he said at the start of training camp: “It’s just the way that this business goes ... ultimately I’m still a Ram and I’m here and I’m happy to be here.”

Here, in L.A., still pursuing the elusive, ultimate goal — a Super Bowl title.

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Giants. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Last season, Adams lost in the NFC championship for the fifth time when the Rams were ousted 31-27 by the eventual Super Bowl-champion Seahawks.

And now, despite the debacle Down Under, the Rams remain the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year.

Monday’s victory — imperfect but convincing — reinforced those assumptions.

And proved Adams’ point.

“We’ve still got another level we can tap into,” he said. “This team, we got to the confidence level we’re at because of the work we put in. ... We’re trying to be great and be a Super Bowl-caliber team, you gotta hold yourself to a high standard.

“This is definitely on track with what we’re capable of.”