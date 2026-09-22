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Rams

Sean McVay not sure if Puka Nacua will play vs. Broncos on Sunday

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua makes a catch in front of 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir.
Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua makes a catch in front of 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir on Sept. 11 in Australia.
(Morgan Hancock / Getty Images)
By Gary Klein
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The Rams aim to ride the momentum gained from Monday night’s victory over the New York Giants into Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos in Denver.

But it remains to be seen whether star receiver Puka Nacua will be available.

Nacua sat out against the Giants because of groin soreness.

“I’m not sure what his status is as far as this next coming week,” coach Sean McVay said Tuesday during a video conference with reporters. “I’m hopeful that he’ll play. ... If he’s ready to go, great. If not, then we’ll continue to roll.”

Inglewood, CA - Sept. 21, 2026: Rams wide receiver Davante Adams catches a pass.
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Nacua’s situation came to light late last week and McVay said he was questionable to play against the Giants. Receiver Jordan Whittington’s status also was in doubt because of a quadriceps injury that made him inactive against the Giants.

So the Rams moved forward with preparation.

“You have to redirect your whole kind of plans, and you almost have to operate where it’s like, ‘All right, if he plays it’s a bonus but we can’t count on him playing even though we were hopeful that there might be a chance,” McVay said of Nacua. “It really just boiled down to ... when you have soft tissue injuries with guys like that, that are skill players, you’re going to err on the side of caution.”

Inglewood, CA - Sept. 21, 2026: Davante Adams catches a 11 yard pass from Rams.

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Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

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