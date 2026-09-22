Sean McVay not sure if Puka Nacua will play vs. Broncos on Sunday

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The Rams aim to ride the momentum gained from Monday night’s victory over the New York Giants into Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos in Denver.

But it remains to be seen whether star receiver Puka Nacua will be available.

Nacua sat out against the Giants because of groin soreness.

“I’m not sure what his status is as far as this next coming week,” coach Sean McVay said Tuesday during a video conference with reporters. “I’m hopeful that he’ll play. ... If he’s ready to go, great. If not, then we’ll continue to roll.”

Voices Swanson: Davante Adams’ 195-yard masterpiece calms all of the ‘freaking out’ about Rams Wide receiver Davante Adams proved with his 195-yard, two-touchdown performance against the New York Giants that the Rams’ Week 1 loss was an aberration.

With Nacua out, veteran Davante Adams stepped up and caught eight passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

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Nacua’s situation came to light late last week and McVay said he was questionable to play against the Giants. Receiver Jordan Whittington’s status also was in doubt because of a quadriceps injury that made him inactive against the Giants.

So the Rams moved forward with preparation.

“You have to redirect your whole kind of plans, and you almost have to operate where it’s like, ‘All right, if he plays it’s a bonus but we can’t count on him playing even though we were hopeful that there might be a chance,” McVay said of Nacua. “It really just boiled down to ... when you have soft tissue injuries with guys like that, that are skill players, you’re going to err on the side of caution.”