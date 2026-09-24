Aaron Donald watched his return game six times. Now he’s ready to ‘earn’ more snaps

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald takes the field before a win over the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 21.

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Aaron Donald is still earning his spot.

In his mind, anyway.

During defensive line drills, the Future Hall of Famer continues to go third — even when groups are split — rather than lead.

“Earning my keep right now,” Donald said after Rams practice Thursday. “I’m a guy that likes to work and earn everything I get.”

Donald, 35, has one game under his belt after returning from a two-year retirement to rejoin the team that selected the three-time NFL defensive player of the year in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft.

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Donald played 33 snaps in the Rams’ 28-6 victory over the New York Giants on Monday. He made three tackles, including one for a loss.

Donald said he watched tape of his performance six times — two times by himself, once with his brother and three more times on his own.

“Not as bad as I thought,” he said. “A lot of things to clean up but on the right track.”

Donald looked “excellent,” defensive coordinator Chris Shula said.

“He was awesome,” Shula said. “He put a lot of pressure on the quarterback, and then you see like some of the run plays ... that group as a whole played really tough, played stout, played physical at the line of scrimmage and Aaron was a huge part of that.”

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Now, one of the top interior pass rushers in NFL history is preparing for Sunday night’s game against the Denver Broncos in Denver.

Will Donald’s playing time increase?

“Every game is going to kind of tell its own story,” Shula said. “I think we have a general range of where he would be, but I think depending on how the game plays out, you never know how many snaps and the situations that you’re going to be in.

“You never want to put a full hard cap on it.”

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Donald is happy with the way his return to game action is playing out.

“We’ve got a good rotation ... keeping guys fresh and right now I’m liking it,” he said. “I think it’s at a great pace right now.

“I’m getting my feet wet, get going, get a feel for the game again and other guys are out there working and getting work too.”

Etc.

Rams receiver Puka Nacua (hip), who sat out against the Giants, did not practice for the second day in a row. On Wednesday, coach Sean McVay told reporters he was “not sure” if Nacua would play against the Broncos. Later in the day, he told ESPN radio that Nacua was “not making great progress.” ... Tight end Colby Parkinson (knee) and safety Kam Kinchens (hamstring) also did not practice.