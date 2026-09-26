Rams vs. Denver Broncos: How to watch, start time, odds and prediction

New York Giants linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, left, chases Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson during the Rams’ 28-6 win at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 21.

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It was a redemptive moment for Terrance Ferguson.

In Monday’s victory over the New York Giants, the Rams’ second-year tight end dropped passes on consecutive plays in the third quarter. But on the next drive, quarterback Matthew Stafford targeted Ferguson again — and then finished the drive with a five-yard touchdown pass to Ferguson for the final points of a 28-6 victory.

“My biggest thing is you have to make the most of your opportunities,” Ferguson said. “So when you drop the ball, you’re kind of pissed off. And when they come back to you, it just means a lot for my confidence.”

Sports NFL Week 3 picks: Ravens defeat Cowboys; Rams beat Broncos Sam Farmer makes his picks and predictions for each game in Week 3 of the NFL season, with the Chargers falling to the Bills and the Rams winning again.

Ferguson caught a career-best six passes for 54 yards against the Giants. The 2025 second-round draft pick figures to have a significant role again on Sunday night when the Rams play the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High stadium.

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Coach Sean McVay complimented Ferguson for responding positively after his miscues. Stafford said all players must learn to move on from their mistakes.

“I’m not going to hit everybody in stride all the time too — I’m going to miss some,” Stafford said. “We’re programmed to move on to the next one and believe in each other and trust each other and trust your fundamentals. That’s all [Ferguson] did on the touchdown catch and the other great plays he had too.

“He’s a bright spot for our team. He’s a young player that’s still coming into his own.”

Last season as a rookie, Ferguson was hindered early in the schedule because of a hamstring injury suffered during training camp. But he emerged as a productive target, catching 17 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns as part of a tight end group that included veterans Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen.

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On Sept. 10, in the Rams’ season-opening defeat by the San Francisco 49ers, Ferguson was targeted only once. Against the Giants, he was targeted a career-high nine times.

Allen said Ferguson showed he could handle the adversity that all players, especially young pass-catchers, must endure.

“It’s super hard because you’re trying to impress, but there are a lot of things you’re trying to balance,” Allen said. “You’re playing a football game, but you’re also trying to keep your job — and then there’s thousands if not millions of people watching. So you make a mistake, and it’s kind of like, ‘Ahhh.’ That’s hard to just easily brush off. It takes a true mental effort to start talking to yourself in a positive way.’”

Ferguson was happy to finish the game on a high note.

“That made it feel a little better,” he said, “scoring a touchdown.”

Key injuries

Rams: WR Puka Nacua (hip) doubtful; Kam Kinchens (hamstring) doubtful; TE Colby Parkinson (knee) questionable.

Broncos: RB Jonah Coleman (ankle) out; WR Marvin Mims Jr. (foot) questionable.

How to watch and listen to Rams vs. Broncos

The Rams and Denver Broncos will play Sunday at 5:20 p.m. PDT at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The game will be shown nationally on NBC, Peacock and Universo. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 710 AM, 93.1 FM and 1330 AM (Español).

Betting lines and odds for Rams vs. Broncos

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Who will win Rams vs. Broncos?

The Rams handled the Giants without Puka Nacua — but with a huge performance by Davante Adams. Nacua is doubtful for this game, a tougher matchup in a venue with a difficult crowd.

Gary Klein’s pick: Broncos 23, Rams 20