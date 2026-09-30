Rams star Puka Nacua expected to play Sunday; Aaron Donald questionable

Rams receiver Puka Nacua, who has missed two games because of a hip injury, is expected to play Sunday against the Eagles.

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Rams receiver Puka Nacua, who was sidelined the last two games because of a hip injury, is expected to play on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, coach Sean McVay said Wednesday.

Nacua went through an on-field workout last Sunday in Denver before the Rams’ defeat by the Denver Broncos. He was scheduled to be a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.

McVay said he was “excited” to be have Nacua back.

“It adds a great football player that’s a huge part of our offense,” McVay said, “and it’s a big deal.”

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Defensive lineman Aaron Donald was not scheduled to practice Wednesday because of a back issue.

Is Donald at risk of not playing against the Eagles?

“We’re just taking it a day at a time,” McVay said. “I wouldn’t want to say anything of that nature yet.”

The Rams, as they do after games that involve questionable calls made by officials, reached out to the NFL after the loss to the Broncos, specifically regarding an interception by Rams defensive back Josh Wallace that was nullified by a pass interference call against him.

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McVay thought the play — that had it stood probably would have clinched a Rams victory — was not pass interference.

“They agreed with me,” McVay.

McVay said the goal was not to determine if the call was correct or incorrect, but to get feedback that could help coaches educate and educate players.

“That’s the thing I’m really worried about,” McVay said, “That game is over with. We’re a 1-2 football team and you’ve got to be able to move forward, and that’s where we’re at.”

So McVay received confirmation there was nothing that Wallace could have done differently?

“That’s correct,” McVay said.