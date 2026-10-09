Rams’ Aaron Donald expects to return from injury vs. Bills: ‘I feel great’

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald stands on the sideline during a win over the New York Giants on Sept. 21 at SoFi Stadium.

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Aaron Donald hasn’t played in two games this season, including last Sunday’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, but could the future Hall of Fame defensive lineman be ready for a breakout?

After not traveling to Philadelphia because of a back injury, Donald said Friday that he feels “great” and plans to play against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night at SoFi Stadium.

“I don’t feel like my wind’s off,” Donald said after practice. “I don’t feel like I’ll be out there exhausted. I think the way we’re able to rotate helps me a lot.

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“But I do feel good. Just got to keep going, try to be more productive, do what I need to do — but that’s out there playing.”

The Rams — playing without Donald and Myles Garrett — sacked Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts four times during the 24-20 victory.

Edge rusher Byron Young had 2½ sacks, and linemen Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske and Poona Ford were among those who helped the defense make multiple key stops.

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“I was like, ‘Damn, I wish I was out there!’” said Donald, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year. “I was proud of them. I thought they played good. They battled.”

Donald, 35, came out of retirement to rejoin the Rams in late August. He did not travel to Australia for the opener, but played 33 snaps and made three tackles, including one for a loss, in a victory over the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium.

Donald played 35 snaps and made one tackle and had a quarterback hit in a defeat by the Denver Broncos but did not practice the following week.

“He got his legs under him in those couple of games he was able to play,” defensive coordinator Chris Shula said.

Coach Sean McVay has said that, barring setbacks, he expected Donald would play against the Bills.

Donald sounded ready.

“No setbacks,” he said. “I feel great. Let’s keep feeling like that.”

At some point, the Rams aim to have all of their pass rushers available at the same time.

Garrett, a two-time NFL defensive player of the year, has been on injured reserve since undergoing knee surgery after the opener. He is eligible to return after the Bills game, but it is not certain that the Rams will open his window to return.

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McVay has made vague references to Garrett’s “progress.” McVay said that he would have an update on Garrett’s situation when he speaks with reporters Saturday.

Donald noted that the Rams had pass-rushing success in the last few years without him or Garrett.

“They’ve been playing with each other for a while, having success without certain people here,” Donald said. “We’re just extra pieces to the puzzle.”