Rams vs. Buffalo Bills: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

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Puka Nacua left Philadelphia last week satisfied with a victory and satiated with sandwiches.

After rushing for a touchdown and amassing 125 yards receiving in the Rams’ comeback victory over the Eagles, Nacua said he hoped there would be Philly cheesesteaks on the team plane.

Nacua made sure of it.

“I’m not a big fan of eating too much on game day so when I saw that melted cheese and a whole lot of carbs, I was ready to chow down,” he said this week. “On the bus getting off the plane, there were leftovers.

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“I may have snagged something on the plane.”

Nacua, who sat out two games because of a hip injury, caught nine passes against the Eagles, three during the winning drive.

Nacua aims to continue that kind of production on Monday night when the Rams (2-2) play the Buffalo Bills (3-1) at SoFi Stadium.

Nacua, the NFL receptions leader last season, said “motion was lotion” as he recovered from the game against the Eagles.

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“I’m as healthy as I think I can be,” he said. “There’s going to be pain that you have to fight through as you go through the season, so I’m just getting adjusted to that.”

The Rams last played the Bills in 2024. Nacua caught 12 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for a touchdown in the Rams’ 44-42 victory.

Nacua recalled a sideline catch in that game as “one of my favorite catches of my career.”

“I just remember it being a shootout,” he said.

Key injuries

Rams: S Quentin Lake (hip, questionable).

Bills: DL Ed Oliver (knee) out; WR Joshua Palmer (shoulder) out; DL Landon Jackson (knee) questionable; CB Dee Alford (ankle) questionable; WR DJ Moore (shoulder) questionable.

How to watch and listen to Rams vs. Bills

The Rams and Buffalo Bills will play Monday at 5:15 p.m. PDT at SoFi Stadium. The game will be available nationally on ABC and ESPN and ESPN Deportes. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 710 AM and 1330 AM (Español).

Betting lines and odds for Rams vs. Bills

Who will win Rams vs. Bills

Neutralizing Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be a challenge, but the return of lineman Aaron Donald will help in that regard. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is poised for a big prime-time performance.

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Gary Klein’s pick: Rams 31, Bills 24