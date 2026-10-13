Rams release kicker Harrison Mevis after more issues in loss to Bills

Rams kicker Harrison Mevis, center, and holder Ethan Evans, left, react after Buffalo blocked a field-goal attempt with the game on the line Monday night.

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Less than 24 hours after kicking-game issues led to the Buffalo Bills defeating the Rams in overtime, the team released kicker Harrison Mevis, a team official said Tuesday.

Mevis missed a 50-yard field-goal attempt in the first half, and a had potential 48-yard game-winning field-goal attempt blocked in overtime. The Bills went on to win 37-34 in overtime, dropping the Rams’ record to 2-3.

“Not even close to good enough,” coach Sean McVay said of the field-goal and extra-point units after the defeat. “It cost us the game tonight.”

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The Rams are signing kicker Blake Grupe from the New York Jets practice squad, according to ESPN.

Mevis’ release is the latest move in a Rams’ special teams saga that dates to last season.

In 2025, the Rams lost to the Philadelphia Eagles after two kicks by Joshua Karty were blocked, including one on the final play of the game that resulted in an Eagles touchdown. After Karty continued to struggle, the Rams released him and signed Mevis, who made 18 of 19 field-goal attempts in nine regular-season games and the playoffs.

McVay fired special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn with a few games left in the season, and hired Bubba Ventrone during the offseason.

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But this season, Mevis made only five of nine attempts.

In 2025, Grupe made 18 of 26 field-goal attempts for the New Orleans Saints and all 11 of his attempts for the Indianapolis Colts.