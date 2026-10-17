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Rams

Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, start time, score prediction and odds

Arizona vs. Rams
(Photo illustration by Tate Rudisill / Los Angeles Times; Photos by Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Staff Writer Follow

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Blake Grupe has kicked for two NFL teams, but never for a legitimate contender.

That changes Sunday when Grupe plays his first game for the struggling but still-plenty-of-upside Rams.

The 2-3 Rams, who opened the season as Super Bowl favorites, released kicker Harrison Mevis after last Monday’s overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills and signed Grupe from the New York Jets practice squad.

“I know I’m showing up to a very good team that’s on a mission this year,” said Grupe, who has played for the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts. “And I’m just hoping to do my part to push it along.”

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GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 23: Blake Grupe #19 of the New Orleans Saints.

Rams

Sean McVay backs Rams’ special teams coach, hopes new kicker will rejuvenate unit

Rams coach Sean McVay is hopeful new kicker Blake Grupe will help steady a special teams unit that struggled mightily in the team’s overtime loss to the Bills.

All of the Rams’ losses — to the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and the Bills featured special teams miscues.

In the 37-34 defeat by the Bills, Mevis missed a 50-yard field-goal attempt, and a potential winning 48-yard attempt in overtime that was blocked.

Grupe said he watched the game.

“We’re all in this together,” Grupe said of kickers. “Nobody wants to be in that position. I’ve been in that position.”

Grupe, a fourth-year pro, has made 86 of 105 field-goal attempts. He played nearly three seasons for the New Orleans Saints before he was released in late November 2025. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts and made all 11 of his field-goal attempts.

“Those five weeks in Indy were seriously big for me, big for my career,” Grupe said. “I was able to get the ball rolling and show what I can do.”

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Grupe kicked in windy conditions at the Rams’ Woodland Hills facility on Thursday and Friday.

“I do feel confident based on what I’ve seen, and then his experience to put him out there and go execute at a high level,” coach Sean McVay said.

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Key injuries

Rams: CB Trent McDuffie (groin) questionable; S Kam Curl (ankle) questionable.

Cardinals: RB Jeremiyah Love (ankle) out; Wydett Williams (concussion) out; S Andrew Wingard (knee) out; S Kitan Crawford (ankle) questionable; S Budda Baker (groin) questionable; LB Zaven Collins (hip) questionable; P Blake Gillikin (back) questionable.

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How to watch and listen to Rams vs. Cardinals

The Rams and Arizona Cardinals will play Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PDT at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown in Southern California on Fox. It will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 710 AM and 1330 AM (Español).

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Betting lines and odds for Rams vs. Cardinals

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Who will win Rams vs. Cardinals

The Rams have love for Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur, but that won’t stop them from building momentum against an undermanned opponent.

Gary Klein’s pick: Rams 34, Cardinals 20
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Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

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