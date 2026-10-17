Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, start time, score prediction and odds

Blake Grupe has kicked for two NFL teams, but never for a legitimate contender.

That changes Sunday when Grupe plays his first game for the struggling but still-plenty-of-upside Rams.

The 2-3 Rams, who opened the season as Super Bowl favorites, released kicker Harrison Mevis after last Monday’s overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills and signed Grupe from the New York Jets practice squad.

“I know I’m showing up to a very good team that’s on a mission this year,” said Grupe, who has played for the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts. “And I’m just hoping to do my part to push it along.”

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All of the Rams’ losses — to the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and the Bills featured special teams miscues.

In the 37-34 defeat by the Bills, Mevis missed a 50-yard field-goal attempt, and a potential winning 48-yard attempt in overtime that was blocked.

Grupe said he watched the game.

“We’re all in this together,” Grupe said of kickers. “Nobody wants to be in that position. I’ve been in that position.”

Grupe, a fourth-year pro, has made 86 of 105 field-goal attempts. He played nearly three seasons for the New Orleans Saints before he was released in late November 2025. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts and made all 11 of his field-goal attempts.

“Those five weeks in Indy were seriously big for me, big for my career,” Grupe said. “I was able to get the ball rolling and show what I can do.”

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Grupe kicked in windy conditions at the Rams’ Woodland Hills facility on Thursday and Friday.

“I do feel confident based on what I’ve seen, and then his experience to put him out there and go execute at a high level,” coach Sean McVay said.