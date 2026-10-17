Sean McVay knows Rams must quickly fix special teams problems. ‘Let’s have solutions’

Rams coach Sean McVay walks on the field at SoFi Stadium before a game against the New York Giants on Sept. 21.

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Though not part of an NFL punter’s official job description, Ethan Evans was on the phone seeking information again this week.

Evans called players who were holders for new Rams kicker Blake Grupe in New Orleans and Indianapolis.

“I was like, ‘Hey, what do I need to know about him?’” Evans said. “‘Is there anything special he wants with holds?’”

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Evans is accustomed to the research.

In 2023, the Rams replaced Brett Maher during the season with Lucas Havrisik, and then eventually re-signed Maher. Last season, Harrison Mevis replaced Joshua Karty at midseason, and now Grupe replaces Mevis.

Special teams miscues — including surrendering a 70-yard kickoff return, a missed field-goal attempt and a blocked field-goal attempt — helped doom the Rams again Monday in a 37-34 overtime defeat by the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.

On Sunday, the struggling 2-3 Rams will attempt to bounce back against the struggling Arizona Cardinals (1-4).

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“I want to see this get fixed,” coach Sean McVay said of special teams breakdowns, adding, “Let’s have solves, let’s have solutions and let’s give our players a chance to be able to have 11-as-one executed in each phase as consistently as possible.

“That’s what we’re going to keep striving for,” he said before quipping, “and I’m hopeful that it does happen so I don’t have to keep talking about it.”

Said special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone: “It ultimately comes down to reverting back to your fundamentals and your techniques that enable you to be able to protect, block, tackle, all of those things.”

After playing four of their first five games against teams that made the playoffs last season, the Rams will face a Cardinals team coached by former Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

LaFleur is the latest former Rams offensive assistant to be hired as a head coach. His older brother Matt LaFleur coaches the Green Bay Packers, Zac Taylor the Cincinnati Bengals, Kevin O’Connell the Minnesota Vikings and Liam Coen the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Former Rams defensive coordinators Brandon Staley and Raheem Morris also parlayed their time under McVay into head coach roles.

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“As much as I love Sean, haven’t really thought of him too much,” Mike LaFleur told Arizona reporters this week, “and I’m sure he’s kind of feeling the same way about me right now.”

McVay said he talks with LaFleur “a lot.” But had not this week, “just because it’s been busier than normal, but I will talk to him at some point.”

Sports NFL Week 6 picks: Panthers defeat Eagles; Packers beat Cowboys Sam Farmer makes his picks and score predictions for Week 6 of the NFL season, with the Rams defeating the Cardinals and the Chargers falling to 0-6.

McVay was busy releasing Mevis and signing Grupe, and dealing with the NFL’s suspension of left tackle Alaric Jackson.

The league initially suspended Jackson for two games for striking Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb in the face on the field after the Rams’ defeat. The suspension was reduced to one game on appeal.

Veteran David Quessenberry, a ninth-year pro who last started a game in 2023, will start in place of Jackson as quarterback Matthew Stafford’s blindside protector.

“This is kind of why I’m here — when things like this happen,” Quessenberry said. “So I’m ready to go. This is what I’ve worked for ... I’m fired up.”