What Super Bowl? Rams look lifeless during humbling loss to Cardinals

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Other than the missing 23 carats of diamonds, the replica Super Bowl LVI rings fans received on Sunday at SoFi Stadium looked like the real thing.

That’s more than the Rams can claim.

The team that opened the season as the overwhelming favorite to win Super Bowl LXI continued to look like a cheap imitation.

They did not flash. They did not sparkle.

They looked dull. Lifeless for all but parts of two minutes against the Arizona Cardinals.

And when Chad Ryland kicked his sixth field goal as time expired, the Rams lost 18-16 before 72,573.

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Rams tight end Colby Parkinson scores a touchdown in front of Cardinals safety Andrew Wingard at SoFi Stadium Sunday. (Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)

First-year Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur, the Rams’ former offensive coordinator, outcoached and outmaneuvered friend and mentor Sean McVay.

With just more than a third of the season complete, the Rams are 2-4.

The Rams failed to bounce back from their overtime defeat by the powerful Buffalo Bills and lost to a Cardinals team that entered the game having given up at least 31 points in each of its last four.

This from a Rams team that was built to win another Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

Only six players from the team that won Super Bowl LVI are still on the roster: Quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, tight end Tyler Higbee, center Coleman Shelton, left tackle Alaric Jackson and receiver Tutu Atwell.

During the offseason they added two players with two Super Bowl rings each: cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass the ball against the Cardinals at Sofi Stadium on Sunday. (Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)

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But they have not looked anything like a Super Bowl contender.

An offense that went into the game as the league’s most productive from a yardage standpoint managed only a field goal and two touchdowns.

Stafford completed 25 of 33 passes for 222 yards.

With Jackson suspended for the game for punching Bill linebacker Bradley Chubb on the field after the Rams’ loss, veteran David Quessenberry started for the first time since 2023.

The Cardinals predictably brought pressure and blitzed, sacking Stafford three times and hitting him seven times.

Safety Quentin Lake intercepted a pass for a defense that was without All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie because of a groin injury. The defense gave up only field goals and gave the offense multiple opportunities.

And special teams continued to be a disaster.

New kicker Blake Grupe, signed this week after the Rams released struggling Harrison Mevis, kicked a 44-yard field goal in the first quarter. But on the ensuing kickoff, Devin Duvernay returned Grupe’s kick 40 yards before the 5-foot-7, 156-pound Grupe hurled his body to stop him. Grupe suffered a knee injury and did not return.

The Rams managed Grupe’s 44-yard field goal and Corum’s touchdown for a 9-9 tie at halftime.

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The Cardinals consumed nearly nine minutes of the third quarter before kicking a field goal for a 12-9 lead.

The loss of Grupe then came into play again late in the third quarter. On a fourth and one at the Cardinals’ 27-yard line, McVay opted to go for it. Davis Allen lined up in the backfield and took a handoff from Stafford, but the Cardinals stopped him for no gain.

The Cardinals added another field goal with 9:28 left for a 15-9 lead.

The Rams then put together a lively drive, but Higbee fumbled with just under eight minutes left.

They got the ball back with just less than seven minutes remaining. They drove into Cardinals’ territory with about three minutes left but a false-start penalty gave them a fourth-and-eight situation, and Stafford’s pass to running back Kyren Williams fell incomplete.

But the Rams got one more chance when they got the ball with 2:48 left.

Stafford escaped pressure and found Nacua, for a mid-range pass that he turned into a 32-yard gain. Stafford connected again with Nacua for 16 yards to the Cardinals’ 13-yard line.

Stafford’s six-yard touchdown pass to Colby Parkinson tied the score, and punter Ethan Evans came on to kick the extra point to give the Rams the lead.

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But the Cardinals came back with the help of a personal-foul penalty after a completed pass. And Ryland’s sixth field goal finished the Rams.